SAN ANTONIO — Julian Champagnie, speaking as the face of the San Antonio Spurs Tuesday night following their 127-114 Game 5 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, minced no words.

"They wanted the game more than we did," he said. "We were a step late to a lot of stuff."

The Spurs entered Game 5 aware of the opportunity in front of them. A win on the road while the Thunder was missing both Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell to soft-tissue injuries — a re-aggravated left hamstring and right calf, respectively — would have set them up with a chance to clinch their first NBA Finals berth since 2014 at home.

Instead, Oklahoma City leaned on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who pitched an efficient 32 points and nine rebounds with 17 free throw attempts as it took a commanding 3-2 series lead over San Antonio. In doing so, it rendered Victor Wembanyama effectively negligible.

"They sent so many bodies toward him," Stephon Castle said. "He wants to make the right play and wants to win. It's tough, but he's our best player. We need him to be aggressive."

May 26, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) dribbles against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second quarter in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals for the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Wembanyama scored 20 points on 4-for-15 shooting from the field and grabbed only six rebounds in 38 minutes. Down to missing his postgame media availability for the first time since he was ejected in Game 4 of the second round against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Spurs felt the Frenchman's absence heavily.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson offered a simple fix postgame.

"He's got to take more than 15 shots," Johnson said. "Even with the free throws. And yeah, he's going to have to score more than 20 points, for sure."

Not even Johnson can justify the apparent simplicity such a "fix" might imply. If Wembanyama just "shoots more," the Spurs may face a litany of other issues, especially with multiple Thunder defenders, big and small, capable of giving him a hard time on defense.

While acknowledging the need for more offensive production from Wembanyama, Johnson cast no blame on his superstar. His unpanicked tone made that clear.

"It just felt like it was a little bit of everything," he said. "We did not put ourselves in position enough to be successful on every possession ... to beat a team of this caliber, in their building ... we'll need to be a lot better to give (ourselves) a chance."

Down by as many as 20 points in Game 5, the Spurs used nearly all of their resources to stay within striking distance for most of the late third and fourth quarter. Julian Champagnie and Castle, who led the way in scoring for San Antonio, echoed their coach.

Not everything had to go perfectly to come back. But everything had to go better.

"We went down 20 in the third," Champagnie said. "That's a lot of time in a basketball game ... it's not impossible. I don't think everything has to go perfect. I just think that you have to play harder and a little more desperate than the other team."

May 26, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) passes against San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) during the first quarter in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals for the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Spurs have played desperate before. In the postseason alone, erasing a 19-point lead on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 3 without Wembanyama happened on the back of De'Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper, both of whom are playing through ailments keeping them from feeling 100 percent on the floor.

After Wembanyama's ejection in the second round led to a Game 4 loss, the Spurs responded with a 29-point blowout in Game 5 that eventually led to Anthony Edwards waiving the white flag with eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter of Game 6.

Each instance taught the Spurs more about themselves, and the effort winning takes.

"Possession by possession," Castle said. "Making the right reads and taking the right shots. It all starts defensively. If you home in on that, you give yourself a chance."

He continued: "I feel like we've been great when we're desperate all year."

Facing elimination for the first time in the playoffs in Game 6, the Spurs understand the level of desperation they'll need coming out of the locker room. Wembanyama, personally, is shouldering the responsibility of willing his team to a winner-take-all Game 7.

Johnson's job Thursday night is perhaps the least varied. For he knows nothing he says will provide the Spurs any extra motivation. In that sense, his team is his team. And their opponent — the same gritty Thunder squad that won a title last season — is their opponent.

"We've seen these guys now 10 times this year," Johnson said. "There's no Lombardi speech coming ... we're going to go out there and try to play our standard of basketball."

Speaking for the team seven hours before tipoff, Harper circled the opportunity staring San Antonio in the face, at home for what could be the final time of the season: the Spurs have a chance to prove to themselves why they can accomplish all of their goals.

"I think we all understood the message," the rookie said.

A win in Game 6 still won't ensure another game at Frost Bank Center in front of the fans who have lived a storybook season of excellence alongside the Spurs all season.

But it'll ensure the Spurs only have to make one more trip to Oklahoma City. This particular time, it's the only place they'd rather be on a Saturday night.

“(We've got to) find a way back here for Game 7," Castle said.