PORTLAND, Ore. — The warning signs were already there.

One game after Deni Avdija put up 30 points in a losing effort in Game 1 of the Western Confernece First Round against the San Antonio Spurs, Scoot Henderson delivered a louder message in Game 2. He made a little bit of Portland Trail Blazers history in the process.

The 22-year-old guard poured in 31 points on 11-for-17 shooting and knocked down five of his seven attempts from beyond the arc, becoming the youngest player in Trail Blazers history to record a 30-point playoff performance, surpassing Lionel Hollins (1976-77).

The performance helped Portland overcome a double-digit fourth quarter deficit and steal Game 2 on the road. Without Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio floundered.

“(Henderson) has been shooting the ball really well,” Spurs forward Devin Vassell said. “We've got to be more physical with him. No catch-and-shoots, no easy, off-the-dribble pull-ups ... we’re going to make it a lot harder for him because he’s feeling way too comfortable.”

Apr 21, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) reacts after scoring a 3-point basket during the second half of Game 2 of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Henderson's comfort showed up everywhere on the floor. The point guard dictated pace, punished double coverage and thrived even when San Antonio tried to get the ball out of his hands. When the Spurs sent extra attention, he adjusted.

“It makes the game easier for everybody else," Henderson said.

While already focused on slowing down Deni Avdija, who the Spurs have come to expect to get to his spots — he's a relentless driver, De'Aaron Fox says — standout games from other weapons can sneak up on San Antonio. Especially when its opponent exploits it.

“As a team … our goal (was) to be aggressive,” Henderson said. “Hit everybody that comes through the paint, box out and play fast. I think that was all of our success.”

San Antonio understands the balancing act ahead. More than slowing Henderson, they have to be prepared to deal with a potential ripple effect of his strong play.

“Obviously, that’s a hard guy to stop, but we continue to play the way that we play,” Fox said. “If he’s got 30 and they win by three, I think we’re in a decent spot.”

That mindset will rise in importance as Wembanyama's status becomes more clear. Since Tuesday evening, the Frenchman has been in the NBA's concussion protocol. Despite making the trip out west and participating in shootaround, his status beyond Game 3 remains unclear.

"(Wembanyama) is progressing every day," Spurs rookie Dylan Harper said. "All we can really do is pray for him and hope the trajectory he's (on) keeps happening."

Apr 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard De’Aaron Fox (4) react during the second half of Game 1 of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

If he does play, San Antonio gains an edge. If he doesn't Portland will begrudgingly accept the same. If it had its druthers, Wembanyama wouldn't miss a game.

“You want to beat them fully healthy,” Henderson said. “We’re trying to win. So I’m not thinking too much about it. But when I get the ball I want to attack and make something happen. I don’t want to be out there just being a liability.”

Still, the reality remains: whether Wembanyama plays or not, the Spurs will need a sharper defensive edge. Especially against Henderson, who will be riding high after Game 2.

More physicality seems to be the answer. If so, that's what the Spurs will bring.

“We’re a much better team with (Wembanyama) out there,” Fox said, “but we are prepared to play without him because we don’t know how (Friday) is going to look.”

Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round between the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers from Moda Center is set for 9:30 p.m. Central Friday night on Prime.