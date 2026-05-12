Harper, Fox Both On Spurs' Injury Report For Game 5 After Tangling With Timberwolves' Dosunmu

SAN ANTONIO -- The physical slugfest between the Spurs and Timberwolves continues to take a toll, and now two of San Antonio's star guards listed as questionable for a pivotal Game 5.

On Tuesday morning the Spurs added rookie Dylan Harper to the injury report for the most important game of the year so far, and he joins All-Star De'Aaron Fox who also got banged up in the Game 4 loss. The team cited left knee soreness for Harper, and right ankle soreness for Fox. Each of them scored 24 points in the loss and almost turned it into a victory.

Harper went down hard in the closing moments of Game 4 as he fought for a rebound with Minnesota's Ayo Dosunmu. He grabbed the offensive board, and Dosunmu wrapped him up and took him to the floor when he tried to go back up. Harper landed on his left knee, and Dosunmu landed on him and stayed there for a beat. Harper grabbed his knee, clearly in a good deal of pain before he hit the free throws.

Dylan Harper now questionable with left knee soreness.

Happened here. pic.twitter.com/2c4LQBRHk2 — Don Harris (@DonHarris4) May 12, 2026

Early in the third quarter, it was also Dosunmu who caused Fox to come up limping. He dove for a loose ball and crashed into Fox's right leg, taking him out of the rest of the third and landing him on the injury report.

De’Aaron Fox is QUESTIONABLE for Game 5 with RIGHT ankle soreness, Spurs clarify.



He was shaken up on this play with Ayo Dosunmu and left the game for a bit before returning. pic.twitter.com/wko3ZgyLwR — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) May 11, 2026

This series, now tied at 2-2, has featured the highest degree of physicality all playoffs. The persistent pushing and pulling and grabbing and smacking of Victor Wembanyama boiled over in Game 4 as the Spurs' superstar threw an elbow that connected with Naz Reid's chin in the second quarter to earn his first-career ejection. Afterward, his coach Mitch Johnson called out the officials for allowing so much rough play against Wemby, who was not suspended for Game 5.

At shootaround on Tuesday morning, Dosunmu cracked a joke about the Timberwolves' mindset after the Wemby incident coming into Game 5 in what is now a best-of-three series.

"We're coming out, we're sending a message," Dosunmu said with a deadpan delivery before breaking into a smile and a laugh. "Nah I'm just playing... We're gonna play the game the right way. We're gonna compete, along the lines of competition things like that tend to happen, but our mindset is just focus on getting the win, focus on the game plan."

Ayo Dosunmu jokes about what the Timberwolves’ mindset is tonight ahead of Game 5: “We coming out, we sending a message — nah, I’m just playing.”



Later added that the Wolves were expecting Victor Wembanyama to not get suspended and play tonight. pic.twitter.com/iGemze8gG8 — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) May 12, 2026

Asked about where the line is when it comes to physicality and emotion, Dosunmu continued.

"You understand the magnitude of course. With [the Wembanyama] situation has definitely brought light to the game, the situation. A lot of calls, the anticipation is definitely gonna be higher," Dosunmu said. "It's similar to baseball... if a pitcher hits a batter, then the next inning if they retaliate right away then they tend to get the harsher punishment. So it's about just playing smart, playing hard but also playing smart and not jeopardizing anything that can cost us the game. At the same time, still playing with physicality and competing at the highest level."