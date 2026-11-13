The San Antonio Spurs have won 10 straight games.

They needed every player to do it. The Spurs trailed by 22 points in the first half, but overcame the deficit to defeat the Chicago Bulls 124-119.

Victor Wembanyama tallied 32 points, nine rebounds, two steals and five blocks. Dylan Harper showed off his range, with 18 points, 10 assists, and four steals. De'Aaron Fox continued his playmaking cosistency, recording 9 assists, 17 points, and three steals. Julian Champagnie got the start and contributed 12 points and two steals, while Stephon Castle scored 11 points and snatched two steals while mainting great defense.

The rest of the rotation held it down as well. Reigning Sixth of the Year Keldon Johnson joined the party with 10 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Most notably, with Devin Vassell out with an injury, Carter Bryant got meaningful minutes once again. In just 15 minutes, the sophomore contributed 10 points, shooting 57% from the field. The Spurs needed every single one.

After the game, Wembanyama gave some insight on the mood in the locker room after the first half: "Focused. Not worried, but appropriately concerned. At some point ... sometimes it's a moment like this where you just have to do it. Saying it doesn't really mean anything."

Their focus shows the development in the young team's maturity.

Not only does San Antonio have the chance to extend its streak to 11 on Friday night, they could do it in a meaningful NBA Cup matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

Unfortunately, the Warriors will be without Steph Curry for this one. The superstar will miss at least a month after sustaining a an injury against the Rockets.

Regardless, the Warriors are hopeful to make a playoff run, and they have the pieces to do it.

Nov 2, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg (1) celebrates after scoring a free throw from a Phoenix Suns technical during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting Lineups

The Warriors have been one of the hottest teams in the league, but injuries have made things complicated.

Most notably, Steph Curry will be sidelined for at least a month with a torn oblique. The superstar has been Golden State's offensive leader for years, and losing him ahead of an important NBA Cup matchup is a tough blow.

Before their Wednesday night matchup against Houston, Golden State was on an eight game winning streak. They have been one of the hottest teams in the league this season, and present a fantastic, important test for these Spurs.

Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg has been had a great start to the season. Against Houston, he recorded 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Brandin Podziemski added 22 points and six rebounds. Both will be important pieces of Golden State's offense with Curry out.

Veteran Draymond Green remains one of the Warriors' most important players, bringing defense, playmaking and experience to a team hoping to make another playoff run.

However, Curry is not the only player Golden State will be missing. Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, Brandon Williams and Kristaps Porzingis are also expected to be out for Friday's matchup.

The rest of the rotation will have to step up. Al Horford and Georges Niang bring veteran experience, while De'Anthony Melton provides defensive intensity and Will Richard has shown promise on both ends of the floor. Gui Santos and L.J. Cryer should stay ready as well.

The Spurs have been dealing with injuries of their own. Devin Vassell is still questionable, while Tobias Harris remains out. Nevertheless, San Antonio has shown how valuable its depth can be.

Against a Golden State team looking to bounce back from its loss to Houston, the Spurs will need that depth once again as they chase their 11th straight victory.

What to Look For

This matchup is big on its own, but it has higher stakes than a regular-season game.

Friday marks the second of four nights where games count toward the NBA Cup's group play. The Warriors are first in the West in the tournament. The Spurs are second.

The margin for error is slim. Last year, the Spurs found themselves against a familiar foe in the NBA Cup Final: the New York Knicks.

San Antonio wants revenge in this tournament. The Warriors are looking for the same against a team that has beaten them in the Cup before.

But beyond the tournament implications, there are plenty of interesting matchups to watch.

Victor Wembanyama and Draymond Green have some history. During a matchup last November, the two got physical while battling for position under the basket. Wembanyama responded by throwing down a one-handed alley-oop over Green off an inbound pass from Stephon Castle. The dunk didn't count after Green was called for a foul before the shot, but the two exchanged words afterward. Friday presents another chance for the two to go head-to-head.

Nov 14, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after dunking over Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Green has built his career on his defensive versatility, but slowing down the 7-foot-4 superstar will be no easy task. Wembanyama's ability to score from anywhere on the floor presents a challenge, even for one of the league's most experienced defenders.

No one player can replace Curry's production, but Golden State has enough talent throughout its rotation to make up for some of his absence. The Warriors will need contributions from everyone if they hope to keep up with San Antonio.

Friday also presents another opportunity for Carter Bryant.

Nov 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant (11) dunks the ball during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It hasn't always been easy for the young forward to find playing time. Spurs coach Mitch Johnson previously addressed Bryant's limited minutes, explaining the challenges of having so much talent on one roster.

"We got a lot of guys. There's not enough minutes to go around," Mitch Johnson said. "I just need him to keep doing what he's doing. Just continue to stay with the process."

Mitch Johnson acknowledged that younger players can do everything right and still struggle to find a spot in the rotation.

Now, Bryant has another chance to show what he can do, in an especially meaningful game.

The Spurs have relied on their depth to get this far, and with an important NBA Cup matchup ahead, Bryant could have another opportunity to make his case for more minutes.

Ahead of the In-Season Tournament matuchup, here's everything you need to know:

WHO:

Golden State Warriors (8-4)

San Antonio Spurs (10-2)

WHEN:

Friday, Nov. 13 (Tipoff 8:30 p.m. Central)

WHERE:

Frost Bank Center; San Antonio, Texas

HOW TO WATCH:

Prime Video

Radio: 1200 WOAI (English), KXTN.com 1350AM (Spanish)

INJURY REPORT:

SAS:

Tobias Harris (calf) - OUT

Jayden Quaintance (knee) - OUT

De'Aaron Fox (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

Devin Vassell (groin) - QUESTIONABLE

GSW:

Steph Curry (oblique) - OUT

Moses Moody (knee) - OUT

Brandon Williams (hamstring) - OUT

Jimmy Butler III (ACL) - OUT

Kristaps Porziņģis (not with team) - OUT

Charles Bassey (toe) - PROBABLE