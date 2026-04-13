Spurs Rookie Dylan Harper Leaves Regular-Season Finale With Injury

SAN ANTONIO - Spurs rookie Dylan Harper left San Antonio's regular-season finale with an injury to the thumb on his shooting hand, the team said.

Harper left the game against the visiting Denver Nuggets at the 2:33 mark in the third quarter after an and-1, and the Spurs later said that he would not return due to a left thumb injury. San Antonio didn't provide any further update after the game. Harper returned to the bench with a light wrap on the thumb, and the hope is that the team is being cautious with the playoffs set to start in about a week.

The rookie out of Rutgers finished his first regular season averaging 11.8 points, 3.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 22 minutes per game, appearing in 68 games and starting in four. He's crafty, a spectacular finisher at the rim, and in 25 games after the All-Star Break he shot 57% from the floor and 48.6% from deep.

Harper is a big part of San Antonio's depth, and is excited to take part in this first postseason run. He spoke on Friday after starting in a win over the Mavericks.

"Just trying to set the tone, fill in the shoes of starters like Steph (Castle), fill in his shoes and try to set the tone on both ends of the floor, try to get everyone involved early and still try to be myself," Harper said. I think our attention to detail and our willingness to put in the extra efforts... put them into the game and just put our energy in the right things. Our momentum going into this postseason is definitely important."

An injury to the second-overall pick's shooting hand could derail that momentum, but Harper has plenty of time to rest up. He said before the season that San Antonio would be in the playoffs this year, and he'll have a big part to play.

"I predicted that. But I mean, that's just the confidence I have myself. I know that I'm a winner, and I know that whatever team I'm on, I'm gonna hopefully try to bring some winning tendencies to the team, be that guy who does whatever the team needs... 60 wins is unbelievable. I can't believe I played so many games in the year. This is kind of new for me. But just to be in the playoffs and have the team that we have, and just striving for more and more."