The Standard, Rebuilt: How Mitch Johnson Turned Doubt Into A Spurs Revival

When Mitch Johnson stepped to the podium for his introductory press conference, the shadow he stood in wasn’t just large, it was both historic and impossible to fill.

Following a legend like Gregg Popovich was never going to be easy. For a fan base in San Antonio that is accustomed to championships, sustained excellence, and a clear identity, the unknown felt unsettling. Johnson wasn’t a splashy hire. He wasn’t a household name. And early on, many wondered if he was simply keeping the seat warm for someone else rather than shaping the future.

Johnson understood that from day one.

“I will attempt to do it my way,” he said calmly.

At the time, it sounded like a modest answer to a reporter's question. Months later, it reads like a mission statement.

The skepticism didn’t disappear overnight. In fact, it grew louder in the season’s opening weeks. Despite a 5-0 start, the Spurs showed flashes, but also inconsistency. There were missed rotations, uneven effort, and the kind of growing pains expected from a young roster learning a new voice. Fans questioned whether Johnson could command a locker room or establish a culture strong enough to withstand adversity.

On opening night against the Dallas Mavericks, a moment that would quietly define the season became viral. With the Spurs up by 20 points, Johnson called a timeout. In the huddle, he didn’t rant or panic. He simply taught.

“Possession by possession. Dismantle them in the half-court. Play fast. Get back. Do it again,” he said. “Be disciplined to be disciplined, to like and embrace the boring—the mundane.”

It wasn’t flashy or catchy like Popovich's "I want some nasty!" -- It was foundational.

The best part, you ask? It stuck.

What followed was not a sudden transformation, but a steady one. The Spurs began to defend with purpose. Their offensive execution sharpened. Players moved with intention, not just instinct. The “boring” details Johnson preached—spacing, rotations, decision-making—became habits.

It was familiar, in a way that felt intentional.

Johnson never tried to replicate Popovich, but the parallels became impossible to ignore. The emphasis on accountability. The demand for consistency regardless of score. The belief that culture isn’t declared; it’s built, possession by possession.

That mindset was tested again during a sluggish performance against the Chicago Bulls. Afterward, Johnson didn’t hide behind the result or excuse the effort.

“The standard and level of play that we know we’re capable of must be acknowledged and held accountable regardless of score or the result of the game,” he said. “That's of the utmost importance when you don't have the history together to draw on a sample size of leaning into some of those things.”

It was a message as much for the locker room as it was for the organization: this team would not cut corners in its growth.

Somewhere along the way, the noise quieted. The same fans who questioned Johnson began to see it: the structure, the buy-in, the resilience. Close losses turned into disciplined wins. Young players matured. The Spurs stopped reacting to games and started controlling them.

By midseason, belief had replaced doubt. And at season’s end, the results are undeniable. San Antonio has gone 24-3 since the All-Star break, and the Spurs weren’t just winning—they were dominating teams while responding to adversity without unraveling.

The San Antonio Spurs surged to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, clinching their first playoff berth since the 2018–19 season. It wasn’t just a return to relevance; it was a statement.

This wasn’t a rebuild. It was a reawakening. Johnson’s greatest accomplishment in his first full season isn’t just the record or the seeding—it’s clarity.

He gave the Spurs an identity again. Not by copying the past, but by respecting it. Not by chasing headlines, but by reinforcing good habits. Not by demanding perfection, but by insisting on discipline.

In doing so, he bridged eras. The echoes of Popovich remain—in the accountability, the precision, the culture-first approach—but the voice is distinctly Johnson’s. Measured. Intentional. Unwavering.

And now, with the season closing on Sunday, with the possibility of winning 63 games, it has been validated.

The playoffs will bring new challenges, higher stakes, and louder stages. But for a team that spent the year embracing “the mundane,” nothing about the moment feels too big.

Because for Mitch Johnson and the Spurs, this was never about shortcuts.

It was always about building something that lasts.

Possession by possession. Game by game. Standard by standard.

“I will attempt to do it my way."

His way. The Spurs way.