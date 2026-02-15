Victor Wembanyama Knows He's the Main Character at All-Star Weekend

LOS ANGELES - Victor Wembanyama knows he’s the main character.

An All-Star starter for the first time, he sticks out even among the NBA’s biggest stars who have all assembled in Los Angeles. In the middle of the bright lights and media circus he fielded all sorts of questions about being the next face of the NBA. In a league overrun with uncontroversial PR speak, Wembanyama isn’t afraid to call it like he sees it from his perch above most everyone.

When asked by Chris Haynes about being the face of the league, Wembanyama almost went full Walter White “I am the one who knocks.”

“I definitely see it happening,” Wembanyama said. “Supply and demand. I’m here to supply.”

Chris B. Haynes:



Victor Wembanyama: "I definitely see it happening... Supply and demand. I'm here to supply."



(via @ChrisBHaynes)

When Wembanyama answers questions like this, his answers feel more like matter-of-fact honesty and less like brash bluster. He certainly isn’t the only one who sees Victor Wembanyama becoming the NBA’s most marketable player in the near future.

When Anthony Edwards was asked a similar question, the least media-trainable superstar in the league gave a signature unfiltered response. Despite his supreme confidence in himself, he deferred to the 7-foot-4 Frenchman.

“Man them folks got Wem-ban-yama,” Ant said, emphasizing each syllable. "They got Wembanyama, they’ll be alright.”



Ant on if he wants to be the next face of the league:



pic.twitter.com/9j27m5agIt — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) February 14, 2026

Even though he’s an alien, it’s Wemby’s World and we’re all just living in it. While he’s honest about his own talents and exploits, it’s clear that he isn’t the center of his own universe. His thoughtfulness and curiosity shines through, and in his second language he’s able to articulate profound ideas in ways that few people and even fewer 22-year-old superstars could.

Take, for example, Wembanyama’s answer when asked by a young reporter if he’s chasing greatness.

"I guess chasing greatness is subjective. I'm definitely chasing my own greatness. I'm very much pursuing it, actually. Every day trying to push myself out of my comfort zone and do hard things,” Wembanyama said. "I think the first step, in my opinion, to greatness every time is what you can do in the moment. You don't have to think about where you're going to be in 20 years, but you have to think about being the best in the next moment, the next game, the next 24 hours."

Wembanyama knows he isn’t the first big man to play the perimeter game, but he also knows that he isn’t quite like the rest of the so-called unicorns.

"I am part of something. I'm part of a big-picture mechanism,” he said. "I think that right now it's an era of very skilled bigs that this position is definitely evolving. Am I a symptom of that? Yes, because I've watched these guys growing up and got inspired by that. Am I participating in the change? I think I am. I'm pushing the boundaries in some way."

Wembanyama often speaks reverently about the game’s greats, and in the city where The King still reigns Wemby reflected on the guy who has been the face of the league, and a mainstay at All-Star Weekend, for all 22 years of his life.

"I actually think LeBron has some… he’s very intelligent in these areas. Him obviously being the face of the league. Having very few mistakes, PR mistakes. I think that definitely takes some intelligence,” Wembanyama said.

"I think there are many things to take from him. I've never had the chance to spend time with him, to have full discussion, but I would love to. I don't know how many millions of basketball players are on earth, and all of them can learn something from LeBron,” Wembanyama said.

While it’s true that everyone can learn from LeBron, when it comes to being the best basketball player on the planet, LeBron is one of the only people who can offer that specific sort of advice and Victor is about the only sentient being capable of putting it to use.

"First overall pick, that's something I'm super proud of and something I've literally spent 19 years of my life trying to reach," Wembanyama said. "So I mean, I'm here for all of it and everything that comes with it."

Victor Wembanyama knows he’s the main character. He knows he's the heir apparent to the throne of his sport, and despite the great expectations, he doesn't feel the pressure. The bright lights of Hollywood don't bother him one bit, but he gets to be a bit more of a human being where he hangs his hat in San Antonio.

"In my franchise, in my city, I've been welcomed from day one as if I had been there for 20 years," Wembanyama said. "So the Spurs' city, the people, San Antonio, and the Spurs fans really make it like there's no pressure. They really make it like I'm part of the family, so they make me super comfortable."

"We even notice it with my teammates," Wembanyama said. "When we're in other cities, we get much more intrusion from people than when we are at home. But the difference is at home people know where we live, people know where we go every day, and they're still not intrusive. There's no pressure about being a franchise player."