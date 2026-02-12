Spurs Defeat Warriors 126-113 for Sixth-Straight Win Heading to All-Star Weekend

The Spurs didn't play their brilliant best as they visited the banged-up Warriors, but they pulled it out in the end and secured their sixth-straight win 126-113.

De'Aaron Fox led San Antonio with 27 points, 8 assists and 3 steals in the victory, while Victor Wembanyama added 26 points, 9 rebounds and 2 blocks. Keldon Johnson made it three Spurs over 20 points. The Spurs are now 38-16 as they roll into the All-Star break.

San Antonio had only trailed for 8 minutes of game time in the previous five games combined, but they spent almost three quarters chasing Golden State. The Warriors built a lead as big as 16 points in the third, but that's when the Spurs snapped out of it. Keldon Johnson scored seven in a row, and San Antonio closed the third quarter with a 24-8 run to tie things up in the blink of an eye. Fox is the one who tied it at the buzzer with a stop-and-pop jumper.

SWIPA BEATS THE 3Q BUZZER 🚨



📺 FanDuelSN SW, ESPN pic.twitter.com/8yqygKdlSs — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 12, 2026

"I thought we did a really poor job in the first half of kind of having disciplined pressure, and they're doing such a great job right now of moving the basketball side to side and playing with pace," said Spurs coach Mitch Johnson.

"If they get you chasing the basketball, they're just so connected on the next thing: back cuts, coming off the screen, curl, slip, and you get to react to everything, and it can be really, really hard to guard," Johnson said. "I thought the third quarter we did a much better job of giving resistance, but also staying connected to bodies, whether that was on the basketball or off the basketball. And then we cleaned up some of the rebounding, and that allowed us to play out of our defense."

READ MORE: Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Plans to 'Be Greedy' Ahead of NBA All-Star Break

In the fourth quarter, the Spurs kept the accelerator pinned to the floor. Wembanyama drew fouls on determined drives and drilled shots as San Antonio took their first lead of the game and extended it to double digits just as quickly. Fox spent much of the second half getting to his spots for jumpers that he calmly canned.

"It's been really fun to see his growth in his leadership and him using his voice," Johnson said of Fox. "He had a couple timeouts tonight that he took over and gave some direction with conviction. And he's that level of player that he puts the voice with the game. Guys will listen and they'll follow that. And I thought he was exceptional tonight in terms of just not forcing anything, but then also controlling the game all at the same time."

READ MORE: Mitch Johnson Has A Theory On Spurs' All-Star Snub

With no Steph Curry the Warriors still played their game and made 16 triples. In the waning moments Golden State made one last push, but Fox, Johnson and Wembanyama slammed the door shut.

"We knew it wasn't gonna be easy, and they really tested us tonight," said Johnson, who finished with 21. "I feel like we got better. We came together as a team, and ultimately, I'm proud of my guys... It's been a lot of ups and downs, but we've continued to stay together, we've continued to pound the rock, and we get good outcomes."

Feb 11, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) celebrates his dunk against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Harrison Barnes scored 10 points off the bench and added 5 boards as the Spurs outscored the Warriors by 29 points in his 22 minutes. Rookie Dylan Harper sliced and diced the Golden State defense for 14 points and 8 assists.

READ MORE: Behind Castle's 'Phenomenal' 40-Point Triple-Double

San Antonio shot just 26% from three as a team, but they won the paint 60-42 and moved the ball around for 35 assists on 49 made baskets.

Several Spurs now head to Los Angeles to participate in All-Star Weekend. Victor Wembanyama will start in the main event on Sunday, where Mitch Johnson will coach. We'll also see Carter Bryant in the Dunk Contest, Dylan Harper in Shooting Stars with his brother and father, and Harper and Castle are both expected to play in the Rising Stars Challenge.

READ MORE: Why Carter Bryant is Spurs' Next Defensive Star

Asked if there will be any time to work on Spurs stuff over the break, Johnson said the emphasis will be on taking a little bit of time off in the California sun before gearing up for the stretch run.

"We're going to be in LA enjoying All-Star Weekend, but we're going to use it as a break," Johnson said. "Everybody needs a mental, physical and emotional break right now, and some of us will be enjoying LA and some All-Star activities along with that, but we're not going to have any walkthroughs or film sessions in LA."