The San Antonio Spurs are back in business. They opened the preseason with a 123-116 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, but the result told only part of the story.

Dylan Harper looked comfortable in his first preseason start, Victor Wembanyama flashed some new offensive wrinkles and San Antonio’s starters helped fuel a 19-2 run in the first quarter.

Harper finished with 16 points, four rebounds and four assists in 19 minutes while shooting 5-of-7 from the field and 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. His performance came after Spurs coach Mitch Johnson planned to debut a three-guard starting lineup featuring Harper, De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle. Fox, however, was a late scratch.

Devin Vassell also showed strong communication and leadership within the starting group, while Keldon Johnson brought energy and rebounding off the bench. Carter Bryant continued to make his case for a larger role during his second season.

And, of course, Wembanyama was ready to be back.

“It was good to get a little time off," the Frenchman said after the game, "but at this point of the offseason, it's been long enough.

The Spurs continue preseason play Saturday, Oct. 10, on the road against the Phoenix Suns, where they'll look to build on the positives they saw at home.

Starting Lineups

With Fox unavailable against Atlanta, Johnson started Harper, Wembanyama, Castle, Vassell and Julian Champagnie. Depending on Fox’s status for Saturday, Johnson could use the same group or continue experimenting with different combinations.

The planned three-guard lineup of Fox, Harper and Castle remains one of the most intriguing possibilities for San Antonio. The preseason gives Johnson a chance to test that combination without committing to it for the regular season, especially with Tobias Harris sidelined.

“We have incredible depth that will ... have a lot of starting and finishing groups," Johnson said. "Excited to continue to grow, get these guys on the court and build off what we've done in camp so far."

Nov 2, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) drives against Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) during the first half at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Phoenix enters the matchup having already played two preseason games — both losses. It made several changes during the offseason and are still building chemistry under coach Jordan Ott.

Phoenix added Miles Bridges from the Charlotte Hornets and has used combinations featuring Bridges, Devin Booker, Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks. Center Oso Ighodaro has also received opportunities with Mark Williams unavailable as he works his way back from shoulder surgery.

The Suns drafted Duke center Khaman Maluach at No. 10 and Arizona forward Koa Peat at No. 18, giving them two young players who could see extended minutes against the Spurs.

Bridges is a game-time decision for Saturday after suffering an ankle injury against the Chicago Bulls. Phoenix is still trying to establish its identity, making the matchup another useful test for a Spurs team doing the same.

What to Watch For

The preseason gives teams an opportunity to experiment with lineups and develop younger players.

Because the starters are unlikely to play full games, players such as Bryant, Johnson and rookie center Tarris Reed Jr. should continue to receive meaningful minutes. San Antonio’s guard combinations will be worth watching.

Harper’s strong preseason debut gives Johnson another reason to experiment with lineups featuring multiple ballhandlers. If Fox returns, the Spurs could finally get their first look at the three-guard group of Fox, Harper and Castle.

Wembanyama’s role will also be worth monitoring.

San Antonio used Wembanyama as a ballhandler in several pick-and-roll actions against Atlanta. The preseason gives the Spurs an opportunity to continue exploring how dangerous he can be when initiating offense from the perimeter.

Oct 8, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots over Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Spurs will also continue evaluating players competing for the final roster spot. R.J. Davis, Taelon Peter, Malik Williams and Jon Elmore will continue to have opportunities to make their cases as San Antonio works toward its final roster.

Phoenix presents another interesting challenge.

The Suns have struggled with turnovers through their first two preseason games, giving San Antonio’s young guards an opportunity to apply pressure and create transition chances.

The Spurs may have lost their opener, but their first performance gave them plenty to build on. Saturday's preseason action offers another opportunity to do exactly that.

Ahead of tipoff, here's everything you need to know:

WHO:

San Antonio Spurs (0-1)

Phoenix Suns (0-2)

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 10 (Tipoff 9:30 p.m. Central)

WHERE:

Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, Ariz.

HOW TO WATCH:

ESPN2, DAZN

INJURY REPORT:

SAS:

Tobias Harris (calf) - OUT

Jayden Quaintance (knee) - OUT

PHX:

Mark Williams (shoulder) - OUT

Miles Bridges (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE