At long last, a new San Antonio Spurs season is here.

After what felt like a long, yet short summer, the Spurs are ready to continue writing their story after a loss to the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals.

They have spoken at length during training camp about how they’ve processed what they learned, and now they get to show that growth over the course of an NBA season.

“I couldn't imagine better motivation,” Victor Wembanyama said. “There's just a point where you accept that you have to go through it and feel all of it. We're going to face these emotions, face the reality that we have 100 games to play.”

That starts with the preseason. Although Spurs fans may not see much of the starters during the team’s five-game slate, the matchups remain important for building team chemistry and developing players. So, what does that first preseason matchup look like?

The Spurs hit the ground running Thursday evening against the Atlanta Hawks at Frost Bank Center, where Spurs fans come ready to bring the arena to life again.

Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) reacts after a play against the New York Knicks in the second half during Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting Lineups

The Spurs have kept their starting lineup plans close to the vest to begin the year.

Second-year pro Dylan Harper made a strong case for a starting role with his historic performance during the playoffs, in which he broke David Robinson’s long-standing franchise record of 243 playoff points by a rookie. Harper finished the postseason with 325 points.

Still, there’s a good chance Harper continues to come off the bench this season, giving him the opportunity to serve as the second unit’s leading man.

“Whatever position the coaching staff thinks is best for me, that's the position I'll have to own,” Harper said when asked about the matter.

During the playoffs, the Spurs usually started De’Aaron Fox, Victor Wembanyama, Devin Vassell, Stephon Castle and Julian Champagnie.

San Antonio added veteran shooter Tobias Harris in free agency during the offseason after his time with the Detroit Pistons, where he provided experience to a young roster. His addition could put Champagnie and Castle’s starting roles in question.

Sep 28, 2026; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Tobias Harris (23) answers questions from the media during Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center in San Antonio, Texas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harris is questionable for the preseason after suffering a calf injury during training camp, which could leave San Antonio with a starting five of Wembanyama, Castle, Fox, Vassell and Champagnie, while Harper comes off the bench. Because it is the preseason, the Spurs’ second and third units could see more playing time than the starters.

As for the Atlanta Hawks, their playoff starting lineup usually consisted of Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, CJ McCollum, Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu. The lineup worked well together and could remain a possibility entering the season despite Atlanta’s new additions.

The Hawks made several changes during the offseason, bringing in Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins from the Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as former Houston Rockets forward Dorian Finney-Smith.

Atlanta also drafted three rookies, including former Houston guard and San Antonio native Kingston Flemings No. 8 overall. The Hawks should be an intriguing team this season after a strong campaign and promising playoff series against the Knicks.

Roster Spots to Watch

The preseason is also a good time to get a glimpse into the Spurs’ final roster battle, and which player will be the final one to make the team. It will also be the first look at the Spurs’ rookie draft picks, and how they could contribute.

San Antonio selected Kentucky center Jayden Quaintance with pick No. 20 in the 2026 NBA Draft and acquired the draft rights to UConn's Tarris Reed Jr., the No. 26 pick, from the Denver Nuggets. The Spurs also selected Tennessee guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie at No. 42 and Duke forward Maliq Brown at No. 44, both of whom are on two-way contracts.

San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs rookie center Tarris Reed Jr. (10) and rookie center Jayden Quaintance (22) | Graphic created by San Antonio Spurs On SI using photos via @spurs on Instagram

With the Spurs’ starters likely to get plenty of rest during the preseason, those rookies should have opportunities to see extended playing time. The preseason will also provide an opportunity for players competing for the final roster spot to make their case.

Guard R.J. Davis has spent time in the G League and is still looking to secure a spot on an NBA roster. The same goes for Taelon Peter, Malik Williams and Jon Elmore.

These four players will compete for the final spot on a contending roster, though the Spurs may not be keen to fill the blank space by their regular season opener on Oct. 20.

A Good Test

The Hawks were the first team New York beat during its playoff run. The Spurs were the last.

Both teams had memorable playoff moments and enter a new season hungry for more. San Antonio enters this season with the same goal in mind it had last season.

To the outside world, the Spurs exceeded expectations by reaching the NBA Finals. The team, however, continues to hold itself to a high standard. That includes Harris, who was part of a contender last season.

“As a player ... I have one goal that I would love to accomplish through the rest of my career, and that's to win a championship,” he said. “That's why I decided to come here and be a part of this group, and I know the organization is striving for that.”

This preseason matchup is a good first test for the Spurs. It allows the team to begin the process of truly shaking off last season before the regular season begins on Oct. 20.

Ahead of Thursday's preseason opener, here's everything you need to know:

WHO:

Atlanta Hawks (0-1)

San Antonio Spurs (0-0)

WHEN:

Thursday, Oct. 8 (Tipoff 7 p.m. Central)

WHERE:

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

HOW TO WATCH:

NBA League Pass, DAZN

INJURY REPORT:

SAS:

Tobias Harris (calf) - OUT

Jayden Quaintance (knee) - OUT

ATL:

Not Yet Released