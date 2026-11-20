SAN ANTONIO -- The Spurs played their first game this season without star sophomore Dylan Harper, and their struggles showed how much they miss him as they eked out a win over the LA Clippers.

Victor Wembanyama led the way for San Antonio with 32 points and 11 rebounds in the win, making it a dozen double-doubles on the season for the big fella. The Spurts got back on track after their 12-game winning streak came to a disappointing end against the Pistons. Harper went down with a hip injury late in that game, and it will take the Spurs some time to adjust.

The Spurs have two things that really help when responding to injury: an MVP candidate and depth from top to bottom. Five other Spurs joined Wembanyama in double-figure scoring. The Clippers hung around because they shot the lights out, finishing at 17-42 from deep. San Antonio, meanwhile, made their mark inside by winning the paint 54-36. The Spurs shared the ball well as a team, finishing with a season high for assists.

"We had 37 assists, which I love," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "Obviously 21 turnovers for 25 Clipper points is way too many."

Harper is scoring over 18 points per game this season, and Johnson and the coaching staff need to figure out both the missed production and the staggering of minutes between Fox and Castle. They played 17 minutes together in this game, mostly at the start of each half and the end of the game.

Castle and Fox both struggled mightily. Fox didn't score his first basket until the middle of the fourth quarter as he only attempted five shots in the game. Steph scored more efficiently with 21 points on 7-12 shooting, but he turned it over eight times, mostly early. He did his best to atone for his sins in the possession battle by dishing out 12 assists and ripping four steals. The Clippers' high-pressure defense deserves credit for turning San Antonio over over and over.

Playing more significant minutes with Harper out, veteran point guard Jordan McLaughlin dropped dimes with flair and helped San Antonio's bench unit find an advantage. Keldon Johnson and Harrison Barnes combined for 19 points off the pine, and Barnes detonated a bomb in traffic.

OMG HB!!!! 🤯🤯🤯



📺 DAZN pic.twitter.com/owKZw8Msk6 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 20, 2026

In the fourth quarter Wembanyama put his finger on the scale. He stepped back to beat the buzzer with the longest two possible through a foul, then got busy at the rim three different ways. Champagnie scored 10 of his 20 points in the fourth, and finished the game 4-9 from 3.

The Spurs will look to build their new win streak when they host the Pelicans on Saturday night.