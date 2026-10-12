The San Antonio Spurs have two preseason games in the books, but they are still looking for their first win.

San Antonio fell 102-98 to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, dropping to 0-2 in preseason play. The result was another reminder that, with opening night approaching, there remains plenty to clean up.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson was candid after the loss, claiming that the team's effort was below its standard with the regular-season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Oct. 20 quickly approaching.

"Tonight (was) not up to the standard that we want," Johnson said, "and we just have to make sure we take advantage of the opportunities in front of us. We play opening night in 10 days; tonight would not feel like we are ready to go."

Johnson went deep into his bench in Phoenix, giving several fringe and developmental players extended opportunities as San Antonio continued to evaluate its roster.

There were still encouraging signs.

Julian Champagnie continued to make his case within the rotation, while Victor Wembanyama, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle all reached double figures. Wembanyama finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists as San Antonio continued to explore his playmaking ability.

Harper led the Spurs with 15 points, continuing a strong preseason after scoring 16 in the opener against Atlanta. Rookie center Tarris Reed Jr. also made the most of his opportunity, scoring 10 points and grabbing five rebounds in just nine minutes.

His physical play has already caught the attention of Johnson as the Spurs continue evaluating how the No. 26 pick can contribute.

"It's kind of like when your kids start school," Johnson said. "Eery day they get to go, it's something good. If it doesn't go well, it's still good. Every time (the rookies) get on the court, they ... learn from it. Positive reinforcement, learning opportunities or moments. It's great."

Oct 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach (10) shields the ball from San Antonio Spurs center Tarris Reed Jr. (10) in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Spurs now head to Salt Lake City for their third preseason game, where they will face the Utah Jazz on Monday, Oct. 12.

Starting Lineups

San Antonio's starting lineup remains dependent on availability.

De'Aaron Fox has missed the first two preseason games with hip tightness, preventing the Spurs from getting a true look at their anticipated three-guard lineup of Fox, Harper and Castle.

If Fox is available Monday, San Antonio could finally start the trio alongside Devin Vassell and Wembanyama. If he remains sidelined, Champagnie will likely receive the starting nod once again after filling that role in each of the Spurs' first two preseason games.

The preseason remains the ideal time for Johnson to experiment with different combinations, especially with veteran forward Tobias Harris still sidelined by a calf injury.

Utah has lineup questions of its own. The Jazz enter Monday's matchup 1-1 after splitting a pair of preseason games against the Denver Nuggets.

Rookie guard Darryn Peterson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, has already shown why Utah invested so heavily in him. Peterson scored 23 points on 10-of-18 shooting in the Jazz's most recent preseason game, adding three rebounds and three assists.

Oct 6, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Darryn Peterson (22) brings the ball up the court against the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter at Delta Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lauri Markkanen remains one of Utah’s most important offensive pieces, and his availability could significantly change the matchup for San Antonio after he missed the Jazz’s most recent preseason game with neck soreness.

Utah could use a starting group featuring Keyonte George and Peterson in the backcourt, with Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. in the frontcourt depending on availability.

The center spot is less certain. Jusuf Nurkić will be re-evaluated in four weeks after suffering a partial plantar plate tear in the second toe of his right foot. His absence could lead coach Will Hardy to start Jaxson Hayes at center or move Jackson to the five and use a smaller lineup.

Hayes started Utah's most recent preseason game alongside Peterson, George, Jackson Jr. and second-year pro Ace Bailey.

What to Watch For

The biggest question for San Antonio remains whether Fox will make his preseason debut.

The Spurs have spent training camp discussing the possibility of a three-guard lineup featuring Fox, Harper and Castle, but injuries have prevented the group from appearing together in a preseason game. Monday could finally provide that opportunity.

Another area to watch is San Antonio's response to Johnson's criticism following the Phoenix loss. The Spurs are still more than a week away from opening night, but Johnson has made clear that preseason games are being treated as meaningful preparation rather than exhibitions.

San Antonio committed 19 turnovers against Phoenix and trailed by as many as 15 points before making a late push. The matchup against Utah offers another opportunity to improve those details.

Reed Jr. will also be a player worth monitoring after his strong showing in Phoenix. The rookie center's physicality gives the Spurs a different presence inside, and extended preseason minutes could help clarify his role entering the regular season.

Carter Bryant's status is another question.

May 28, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant (11) warms up before the start of Game 6 of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second-year forward left Saturday's loss to Phoenix after twisting his ankle when he stepped on Devin Vassell's foot. Mitch Johnson said after the game that he did not yet know the severity of the injury, leaving Bryant's status for the remainder of the preseason uncertain.

The injury cut Bryant's night short after he had already shown promise during San Antonio's preseason opener.

It is also worth noting that NBA teams are not required to submit official injury reports during the preseason, meaning availability can remain unclear until closer to tipoff.

Reminder: NBA doesn't require teams to submit any kind of official injury report for preseason games.



De'Aaron Fox was putting shots up at shootaround in Phoenix this morning, per @JMcDonald_SAEN, but we won't have an official answer on his availability (or whether he starts)… — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) October 10, 2026

For Utah, Peterson will be one of the biggest names to watch. The rookie struggled in his preseason debut but responded with 23 points in his second appearance.

Against a San Antonio backcourt filled with young talent, Peterson should provide an interesting matchup for Harper and Castle.

The Spurs are still looking for their first preseason win, but more importantly, they are looking to get closer to the level Mitch Johnson expects before the games begin to count.

When asked whether the team needed any extra motivation, Julian Champagnie pointed back to last season’s ending.

“We lost the Finals. Did you know that?” Champagnie told San Antonio Express-News reporter Jeff McDonald. “That’s all the motivation we need.”

Ahead of Monday's matchup, here's everything you need to know:

WHO:

San Antonio Spurs (0-2)

Utah Jazz (1-1)

WHEN:

Monday, Oct. 12 (Tipoff 8 p.m. Central)

WHERE:

Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

HOW TO WATCH:

NBA League Pass, DAZN

INJURY REPORT:

SAS:

Tobias Harris (calf) — OUT

Jayden Quaintance (knee) — OUT

Carter Bryant (ankle) — QUESTIONABLE

De'Aaron Fox (tightness) — QUESTIONABLE

UTA:

Jusuf Nurkić (foot) — out