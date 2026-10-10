SAN ANTONIO — Dylan Harper didn't have to wait long to get his wish.

It just took a little longer than expected.

After a late scratch kept De'Aaron Fox from joining Harper and Stephon Castle in the San Antonio Spurs' starting lineup for the Spurs' preseason opener against the Atlanta Hawks, the three guards are set to get another opportunity to share the floor on Saturday.

The experiment has been a long time coming. Harper, who started just four games his rookie season, proved himself more than capable of handling a larger role during San Antonio's run to the NBA Finals. The question was how he'd fit alongside two established starters.

Mitch Johnson offered an answer ahead of the Spurs' preseason opener, naming Harper, Castle and Fox to his first five. Fox's absence delayed the trio's debut, but it did little to change the coach's confidence in what they could accomplish together.

If Fox suits up against the Phoenix Suns, Johnson will have a chance to prove his belief.

"They are extremely dynamic and talented," Johnson said on Thursday. "It's as much of allowing them to be on the court and learn how to complement and play with each other (as it is) us as a staff ... to put them in situations and environments to be successful."

Sep 28, 2026; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs guards Stephon Castle (5), De'Aaron Fox (4) and Dylan Harper (2) pose for photos during Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center in San Antonio, Texas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Harper, the appeal is simple. All three guards can get downhill, create opportunities for their teammates and force opposing defenses into difficult decisions.

Their success, however, will depend on more than their individual abilities.

The coach pointed to the speed and athleticism of his guards, emphasizing the importance of proper spacing, ball movement and shot selection. San Antonio has plenty of players capable of creating offense, but making the most of them will require their teammates to understand their responsibilities within the same offensive system.

"It's a delicate ecosystem," Johnson explained. "It's the Julians (Champagnie) and the Devins (Vassell) and the Harrisons (Barnes) sprinting all the way to the corner to create gravity that way. It's Victor (Wembanyama), obviously, in a variety of ways."

Wembanyama, whose presence alone commands attention from opposing defenses, has no issue adjusting his role as needed to help the guard trio flourish. Sign him up.

"It's the key to our offense," the Frenchman said. "It's not too hard."

Beyond proper spacing, the Spurs also have to be able to score in other ways — the perimeter a prime example — to ensure defenders can't abandon assignments to help against one of their attacking guards. Harper's outside shooting presents another variable.

Harper shot 34.3 percent from beyond the arc last season, the highest mark between him, Castle and Fox, but Johnson believes the second-year player has already made progress.

"He's shown improvement since the start of his rookie year," Johnson said. "Whether it's the consistency of the mechanics or the percentages ... they're heading in the right direction."

Jun 10, 2026; New York, New York, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) shoots against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) in the second quarter during Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The coach also praised Harper's work ethic and natural talent, explaining that his next step involves recognizing where his opportunities will come within San Antonio's offense. As the game continues to slow down for him, those decisions should become more instinctive.

Harper, meanwhile, acknowledged that rebounding and getting stops will be essential if San Antonio wants to turn its defensive possessions into transition opportunities.

"The only way we can get out and run is if we get stops," Harper said. "The defensive side of the ball ... is definitely a big emphasis (for us). Just getting stops and running."

Fox, Castle and Harper played just 25 minutes together during the regular season and another 44 in the playoffs, posting negative net ratings in both samples. Neither provides enough evidence to determine whether the combination can succeed over a full season.

Johnson plans to use the preseason to experiment with lineups. Wembanyama can continue building chemistry with his guards and Harper can adjust to the responsibilities that come with joining the starting lineup. San Antonio won't be exempt from growing pains.

Even so, Harper isn't particularly concerned about how the pieces will fit. He believes the trio's unselfishness and ability to create mismatches will make those adjustments worthwhile. He doesn't see a world in which him, Castle and Fox don't make it work.

"We're going to be really hard to guard," Harper said. "It's going to be great."