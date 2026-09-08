SAN ANTONIO — Exactly one year after fans packed Frost Bank Center to watch Victor Wembanyama take the court for the first time since his deep vein thrombosis diagnosis in February 2025, the San Antonio Spurs are set to preview their 2026-27 squad.

Announced on Tuesday, the Spurs will host their annual Silver & Black Open Scrimmage on Sunday, Oct. 4. Tickets are free, but will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To be eligible to receive up to four free tickets, fans must navigate to a direct link or text SCRIMMAGE to (210) 444-5940 to join the team's Official Spurs Fan Club by Sept. 20 at 11:59 p.m. Central. Entry is required for both new and existing Fan Club members.

Current season ticket members do not have to enter. Per the Spurs, members are guaranteed up to four tickets per account and will receive their tickets in their Account Manager, which must be claimed by Sept. 13 at 11:59 p.m. Central, while supplies last.

Winners of remaining tickets, all of which are considered general admission, will be notified no later than Monday, Sept. 21. Tickets must be claimed within 24 hours to be secured.

The San Antonio Spurs released details for their annual Silver & Black Open Scrimmage at Frost Bank Center. | Graphic courtesy of the San Antonio Spurs.

Last year, Wembanyama showed out for fans in his first Frost Bank Center action in eight months, logging 12 points, including eight in the first quarter on 4-for-6 shooting. Behind him, Luke Kornet made his first impressions as a lob threat and rim protector.

"I was a little overwhelmed at the crowd and the energy," Kornet said that night. "Everyone's just really excited to be out there. It was cool to get out in front of the fans for the first time."

This year, fans who didn't tune in to Summer League will get their first looks at Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Maliq Brown and Tarris Reed Jr., all of whom are expected to play to begin the season. Jayden Quaintance, who celebrated his 19th birthday in Las Vegas, remains sidelined and is unlikely to make his debut during the friendly exhibition.

"Their priority is making sure I’m 100 percent," Quaintance said of his recovery. "I'm trusting the medical staff, that they’re going to put me in the best position to be successful.”

In addition to the 40-minute scrimmage, fans will have an opportunity to try discounted concessions at select locations throughout the arena. A 15 percent discount will also be applied to all merchandise purchased at the Spurs Fan Shop inside the arena.

Parking for the game will be free in Lots 1-7 and doors will open at 5 p.m. Central.