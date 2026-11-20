SAN ANTONIO — Even the most successful teams have their flaws. For the San Antonio Spurs, perhaps their most glaring takes the form of a 7-foot-4 forward taking a breather.

The Spurs have, naturally, dominated opponents with Victor Wembanyama on the floor this season. Without him, it’s been a different story. Through 15 games, San Antonio has outscored opponents by a staggering 263 points during Wembanyama’s minutes.

Meanwhile, the Spurs have been outscored by 68 points with backup center Luke Kornet on the floor — Kornet, of course, having become a scapegoat as the only player on the roster who has shared zero minutes with Wembanyama. Even so, the discrepancy is striking.

In San Antonio’s 12 wins, the team has outscored opponents by 257 points with Wembanyama on the court. During those same victories, the Spurs have actually been outscored by 34 points with Kornet playing. Even in the team’s three losses, San Antonio has maintained a positive point differential with Wembanyama, outscoring opponents by six.

Kornet’s minutes, meanwhile, have produced another minus-34 differential.

The numbers illustrate how much the Spurs rely on their franchise centerpiece; Mitch Johnson acknowledged the challenge following their most recent loss to the Detroit Pistons.

“It’s very different when Victor’s in the game when he’s not,” Johnson explained, citing every player in the Spurs' bench unit. “I understand there’s a counterintuitive ... philosophy, at times, in terms of what we’re asking the rest of the guys to do, but they’re capable of that.”

Oct 24, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs coach Mitch Johnson calls for a challenge during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The contrast extends beyond the two centers’ individual plus-minus figures.

A five-man lineup featuring Kornet, Devin Vassell, Julian Champagnie, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper has produced a minus-18.6 net rating and a minus-11 point differential.

Replace Kornet with Wembanyama, and that same group has posted a plus-15 net rating and a plus-17 point differential. San Antonio’s starting lineup has been even more dominant, recording a plus-37 net rating and a plus-94 point differential as one of the league's top units.

The Spurs’ matchup against Detroit offered a snapshot of the broader trend. San Antonio outscored the Pistons by six points during Wembanyama’s minutes but was outscored by 18 with Kornet on the floor — a 24-point swing in what ended up being a 12-point loss.

Because Wembanyama and Kornet do not share the court, making the backup center’s minutes a useful window into how San Antonio performs without its star.

Still, the disparity isn’t necessarily an indictment of Kornet alone.

“There’s gravity that’s pretty straightforward in terms of when Victor’s on offense, and it’s gonna look differently when he’s not in the game,” Johnson said, putting it simply.

Nov 17, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) drives to the basket during the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Part of the struggle comes because the same four players sharing the floor with Wembanyama have to adjust to playing the same game with a much different player. If they become too reliant on Kornet playing like Wembanyama, those issues could multiply.

Defenders are willing to take shots that don't exist with Wembanyama lurking near the rim. Shooters have to work harder to get open without the Frenchman pulling defenders inward.

For Wembanyama, the challenge is finding ways to help even when he’s watching from the bench. He admitted to there being natural frustration watching his team struggle without him. But he understands his inability to play 48 minutes a game. It's not up for discussion.

“I've got to focus on what I can influence and on my impact when I’m actually in the game,” Wembanyama said. “Even when I’m not in the game, I can impact my teammates.”

Asked to elaborate, Wembanyama said he can observe and speak up when he sees fixable issues. Johnson, meanwhile, emphasized that the Spurs cannot expect Wembanyama to solve every problem simply by remaining on the floor. Or yelling from the bench.

"We've got to keep getting better ... as a team,” Johnson said.

The Spurs have already demonstrated how dangerous they can be with Wembanyama leading the way. Their next challenge is figuring out how to remain competitive when he needs a breather. Through 15 games, it's clear that burden will not fall squarely on Kornet.

The Spurs have pushed back on the notion that Kornet should be compared to his 7-foot counterpart. Now, they have to prove there’s more to their success than Wembanyama.