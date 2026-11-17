SAN ANTONIO — A typical Thanksgiving for Luke Kornet wasn't without competition.

Kornet has since become apologetic to this November staple, but as a kid, he wasn't a fan of green bean casserole. He went for dinner rolls instead. Those, and the first slice of cranberry sauce straight from the can, which his brother, John, loved to swipe first.

"The first slice still has the rings on it," Kornet said, sure to emphasize what made it different from the rest of the batch. "That was a prized possession in the Kornet household."

If his luck ran out at the dinner table, the San Antonio Spurs forward would make his way to a makeshift gridiron with his family, hoping for more luck as a flag football player.

He was used to that not working out, either. He had the height. But he understood.

"I was the receiver not getting thrown to because I was the youngest," Kornet said, smiling.

Nov 16, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet (7) talks with a young fan during the Spurs' Season of Giving Dinner at Frost Bank Center. | Photo courtesy of the San Antonio Spurs.

Kornet is still the youngest of his siblings, but these days, with a family of his own — his wife, Tierney, and his two kids — Thanksgiving looks a little bit different. For starters, he now gets to wear a floppy chef's hat and serve meals to families in San Antonio with his teammates.

"Thinking about it as a parent," Kornet said, "being able to have (this) type of experience with your child and with your favorite team and players and stuff like that, it's definitely special. I'm grateful that I'm able to serve in that way, especially as I get older."

Jayden Quaintance, David Jones Garcia and Tarris Reed Jr., who dressed in a turkey costume, joined Kornet at Frost Bank Center Monday evening for the Spurs' annual Season of Giving Dinner. Nearly 200 guests enjoyed a meal in the concourse ahead of Thanksgiving.

Kornet, who said his favorite part of the evening was watching Reed try to fit into his costume, wasn't the only one who enjoyed meeting fans with serving tongs in hand.

"I ain't going to lie," Reed said. "That was fun."

Once every table had a chance to eat, the four players milled about, posed for selfies and later took their positions on the court, where kids in attendance were invited to shoot baskets.

"Every single time (we host an event like this), we're reminded of the power of sports," Spurs Sports & Entertainment Chief Impact & Inclusion Officer Patricia Mejia told Spurs On SI. "In this case, we're reminded of the power of basketball. There is nothing like it."

Nov 16, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Tarris Reed Jr. (10) hangs out with young fans on the court during the Spurs' Season of Giving Dinner at Frost Bank Center. | Photo courtesy of the San Antonio Spurs.

Mejia pointed out a group of older women sitting at a table, representing Fuerza Unida, a nonprofit organization based in South San Antonio, while the Spurs Coyote appeared in the concourse with a drum to lead children down to the court.

"Sometimes the focus is on the young people," Mejia said. "You see how exciting it is for a young person to see a really tall guy that they see on TV, but it's equally as exciting to see an older adult, a grandmother, get just as excited about the moment in their 80s."

The Spurs will host several more community events, both in San Antonio and Austin, as they continue their Season of Giving. Quaintance is set to distribute turkeys to local families later this week, while San Antonio plans to give away Christmas trees and presents next month. In Austin, the organization will host a food drive and visit a local children's hospital.

All of it reflects a larger philosophy shared by the Spurs' players and ownership.

"It's part of who we are and who we've been from the beginning," Mejia said. "We understand the responsibility of our teams to be able to connect with the community."

For Kornet, Thanksgiving used to come with competition. Maybe he could have blocked a few shots from the kids on Monday. But he was content to let them have their moment.

"People have invested into us," Kornet said. "Our parents, our families, our communities. So, to understand the place that we hold in the San Antonio community and be able to have these much closer experiences where we get to serve ... I'm just, honestly, fortunate."