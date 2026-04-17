SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama doesn't do these often, but with a bus to catch after a long night in Houston, it made the most sense. Legs sprawled out sitting in a chair almost too small for him, the Frenchman prepared for a swarm of questions.

The San Antonio Spurs had just lost by five points to Reed Sheppard and the Houston Rockets, ending a three-game win streak just before — unbeknownst to them — a historic stretch of wins was set to begin on Feb. 1, lasting through the end of the regular season.

Wembanyama was more interested in the night's silver lining than the loss itself.

"The good thing is that nothing makes you learn and makes you mature like 'failure,'" he said from his sunken locker room position. "Like losses. Defeat. We're learning quicker, we're taking in a lot ... we're going to figure it out. We need to mature a little bit."

Jan 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) boxes Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) out after a Rockets free throw in the second quarter at Toyota Center. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Queries about what went wrong for San Antonio and whether any solace was found in facing the same team again eight days later followed his inital breakdown. Wembanyama even fielded his 50th question about training with the Shaolin Monks over the summer before calling it a day. But he had a little extra feedback upon standing up.

"I'm surprised you didn't ask about the Jackals," he said to the gathered reporters.

THE JACKALS HAVE INVADED HOUSTON!

Get ready to hear Spurs fans all game! #porvida pic.twitter.com/4gx8E1MwBC — Spurs Jackals (@SpursJackals) January 21, 2026

Wembanyama's self-created supporter section, new to Frost Bank Center for the 2025-26 season, had made the trip to Houston to offer extra motivation for the Spurs. Wembanyama, citing their noise level in a road arena, enjoyed having them there.

His extra aside was proof. And a small example of the kind of approach he's taken with media, often offering a laugh as he concludes his contractual press obligations.

Those moments explained why the 22-year-old is the most recent recipient of the PBWA's Magic Johnson Award, given to a player who "best combines excellence on the court with cooperation and grace in dealing with the media and fans."

Enjoy a selection of stories from Spurs On SI below, showcasing our favorite media moments this season from the ever-insightful Victor Wembanyama:

1) Perspective: Training Camp Availability

Sep 29, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward-center Victor Wembanyama (1) enters the court before posing for photos and taking questions during Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center in San Antonio. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Sept. 30, 2025: Victor Wembanyama spent the offseason seeing the world, but despite an innate sense of curiosity, it was deep vein thrombosis that motivated him.

2) Humble Showdown with Anthony Edwards

Jan 17, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles in front of San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Jan. 18, 2026: Victor Wembanyama and Minnesota Timberwolves frontman Anthony Edwards are in no rush to don the crown of the NBA’s next face.

3) Speaking Out: Minneapolis ICE Shootings

Sep 29, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward-center Victor Wembanyama (1) answers questions from the media during Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center in San Antonio. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Jan. 27, 2026: Victor Wembanyama spoke out against the January killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis.

4) Setting A Precedent: All-Star Game

Feb 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Team World center Victor Wembanyama (1) of the San Antonio Spurs reacts in game one against Team Stars during the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Feb. 15, 2026: Questions over whether the NBA All-Star Game's new format will inspire more intense competition bounced around Intuit Dome on Saturday.

Feb. 16, 2026: Victor Wembanyama didn't get the win he hoped for on All-Star Sunday, but he set a competitive tone primed to carry over for years.

5) Debates: MVP, 65-Game Rule

Apr 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts while watching a replay during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

April 7, 2026: Victor Wembanyama has a legitimate MVP case, should he reach award eligibility. But like he's been all season, the Frenchman is focused on the task ahead.

April 12, 2026: For the first time of his career, Victor Wembanyama is nearly a shoo-in for winning the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year Award. To him, it means the world.