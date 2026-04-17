Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Wins Magic Johnson Award: Best Media Moments
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SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama doesn't do these often, but with a bus to catch after a long night in Houston, it made the most sense. Legs sprawled out sitting in a chair almost too small for him, the Frenchman prepared for a swarm of questions.
The San Antonio Spurs had just lost by five points to Reed Sheppard and the Houston Rockets, ending a three-game win streak just before — unbeknownst to them — a historic stretch of wins was set to begin on Feb. 1, lasting through the end of the regular season.
Wembanyama was more interested in the night's silver lining than the loss itself.
"The good thing is that nothing makes you learn and makes you mature like 'failure,'" he said from his sunken locker room position. "Like losses. Defeat. We're learning quicker, we're taking in a lot ... we're going to figure it out. We need to mature a little bit."
Queries about what went wrong for San Antonio and whether any solace was found in facing the same team again eight days later followed his inital breakdown. Wembanyama even fielded his 50th question about training with the Shaolin Monks over the summer before calling it a day. But he had a little extra feedback upon standing up.
"I'm surprised you didn't ask about the Jackals," he said to the gathered reporters.
Wembanyama's self-created supporter section, new to Frost Bank Center for the 2025-26 season, had made the trip to Houston to offer extra motivation for the Spurs. Wembanyama, citing their noise level in a road arena, enjoyed having them there.
His extra aside was proof. And a small example of the kind of approach he's taken with media, often offering a laugh as he concludes his contractual press obligations.
Those moments explained why the 22-year-old is the most recent recipient of the PBWA's Magic Johnson Award, given to a player who "best combines excellence on the court with cooperation and grace in dealing with the media and fans."
Enjoy a selection of stories from Spurs On SI below, showcasing our favorite media moments this season from the ever-insightful Victor Wembanyama:
1) Perspective: Training Camp Availability
Sept. 30, 2025: Victor Wembanyama spent the offseason seeing the world, but despite an innate sense of curiosity, it was deep vein thrombosis that motivated him.
2) Humble Showdown with Anthony Edwards
Jan. 18, 2026: Victor Wembanyama and Minnesota Timberwolves frontman Anthony Edwards are in no rush to don the crown of the NBA’s next face.
3) Speaking Out: Minneapolis ICE Shootings
Jan. 27, 2026: Victor Wembanyama spoke out against the January killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis.
4) Setting A Precedent: All-Star Game
Feb. 15, 2026: Questions over whether the NBA All-Star Game's new format will inspire more intense competition bounced around Intuit Dome on Saturday.
Feb. 16, 2026: Victor Wembanyama didn't get the win he hoped for on All-Star Sunday, but he set a competitive tone primed to carry over for years.
5) Debates: MVP, 65-Game Rule
April 7, 2026: Victor Wembanyama has a legitimate MVP case, should he reach award eligibility. But like he's been all season, the Frenchman is focused on the task ahead.
April 12, 2026: For the first time of his career, Victor Wembanyama is nearly a shoo-in for winning the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year Award. To him, it means the world.
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Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI. In the world of professional sports, he’s a firm believer that athletes are people, too. He aims to spotlight the true, behind-the-scenes character of players and teams through strong narrative writing and sharp, hooking ledes.Follow mattgzman