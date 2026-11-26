Even when Victor Wembanyama is at his brilliant best, it isn't a guarantee that the Spurs are going to win.

San Antonio reckoned with that reality on Wednesday night as their MVP frontrunner tallied 44 points and 16 rebounds, but they lost an important NBA Cup game to the Trail Blazers 116-111 in Portland. The Spurs definitely missed both Dylan Harper (hip) and De'Aaron Fox (shin) as the offense bogged down, but Mitch Johnson will have plenty of execution issues to go over with his team.

Here's what went wrong for the Spurs as they lost one of the best games of Wemby's season, a game the players described as "weird" and "interesting":

Turnover Trouble

The absence of Fox and Harper manifested most disastrously for San Antonio in the ball movement and ball security department. The Spurs coughed it up 14 times and only assisted on 21 made baskets, which is one more than their season-low. In the four games this year where the Spurs have made 21 assists or fewer, San Antonio is 1-3 with the lone win a one-point squeaker against Dallas.

The Blazers' edge in the turnover battle helped them win the possession battle and the game itself. Portland deserves credit for ramping up the defensive intensity, but the Spurs need to do a better job with the little things. They made multiple lazy post-entry passes, telegraphed the play, forced things that weren't there, and got punished for all of it.

"In the final two minutes we had three turnovers, so that's gonna be hard," Johnson said afterward. "They do a great job of pressuring the ball, so that hurt us."

3-Point Woes

The Spurs suffered another poor shooting night as they hit just 10-36 (28%) from long range. Julian Champagnie went an ice-cold 1-7 after scorching the Kings, nobody on the bench hit a triple, and San Antonio's lack of efficiency doomed them.

San Antonio is now 1-3 in the four games this season where they shot under 30% from deep, the win again being that third game of the season in Dallas when they went 5-36.

Making it work around Victor Wembanyama requires spacing and reliable shooting, and the Spurs have struggled to find consistency there so far this year. They're currently the third-worst team in the NBA in terms of 3-point efficiency, and they very much need to shape that up.

Potent Portland

The Blazers got hot, with Deni Avdija and Damian Lillard combining for 62 points, 14 assists, and 10 triples to match the entire Spurs team from there. Avdija's barreling downhill style and Lillard's sniping had San Antonio's defense stretched in opposite directions, and Portland connected on their outside shots.

Former Spur Sidy Cissoko added 16 points that all felt personal, including a bomb of a dunk on his countryman Victor Wembanyama.

"If we had a miscue they took advantage of it quite a bit," Johnson said. "Minus 27 in the 3-point (battle), that's gonna be tough to overcome... They won the opportunity battle so you're in a pretty big uphill climb if you just put those two things in the recipe."