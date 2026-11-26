SAN ANTONIO — He might have been on roll duty, but Devin Vassell's own Thanksgiving dinner plate usually has a little bit more on it. Well, maybe a lot more.

"My plate is huge," the San Antonio Spurs shooting guard said. "Ham, turkey, collard greens — some people say dressing, but I'm mixed on it. Sweet potatoes. The list goes on."

Last Wednesday, Vassell treated approximately 200 kids to Thanksgiving dinner at the Mays Family Boys & Girls Club on the West Side of San Antonio, where each had the option to try a little bit of everything. Rows of tables lined the gymnasium floor, decorated and outfitted with personalized menus, crayons and Spurs-themed activity sheets.

In addition to dinner, Vassell gifted the kids vouchers for a free turkey from H-E-B to take home to their families. It marked his second community initiative in less than a month, and his second year working with San Antonio-area Boys & Girls clubs during the holidays.

In late October, Vassell surprised the varsity basketball teams at Harlandale High School with new shoes and donated $10,000 to the school's athletic program. His parents, Cynthia and Andrew Sr., helped him distribute the shoes and the Thanksgiving food.

Vassell hardly has to convince them to tag along. They usually beat him there.

"My mom was always helping the community," Vassell said. "Those moments of her bringing me make me want to do it now ... they instilled that into me at a young age. It just goes to show the type of heart that they have. They make sure they keep me grounded."

Nov 18, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Devin Vassell (24) poses for a photo with his parents, Cynthia and Andrew Sr., during a Thanksgiving dinner he hosted at the Mays Family Boys & Girls Club. | Photo courtesy of the San Antonio Spurs.

Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio CEO Debbie Powell described the reaction of the kids upon Vassell's arrival as "breathtaking." Chief Program Officer Ryan Brown credited the veteran with making the process of organizing the dinner particularly easy.

It only took about 15 seconds for the kids' excitement to materialize in cheers. Seeing Vassell was about all they needed — never mind the feast that awaited them.

"He essentially gives us his vision and we just bring it to life," Brown said.

Now in his seventh season with the Spurs, Vassell hopes to encourage some of his younger teammates to pursue their own initiatives in the community. Much like his parents, Gregg Popovich made an impression on Vassell during his early years in San Antonio.

"Pop used to always do stuff in the community," Vassell said, adding that the Hall of Fame coach's recent grocery store gesture was unsurprising. "He always said it was bigger than sports. That if your main problem is just missing shots, you're blessed."

In that sense, Mitch Johnson shares views with his predecessor.

"We don't have the traditional relationship (with our fan base) where it's just tied to wins and losses," Johnson said. "We have a very unique relationship with our community. Part of the corporate knowledge of being a Spur is a good amount of that."

Nov 18, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Devin Vassell (24) interacts with young fans during a Thanksgiving dinner he hosted at the Mays Family Boys & Girls Club. | Photo courtesy of the San Antonio Spurs.

Vassell is hardly alone in that endeavor. Luke Kornet, Jayden Quaintance, David Jones Garcia and Tarris Reed Jr. served dinner to about 200 families at Frost Bank Center two days before Vassell's event last week. Quaintance then handed out 200 turkeys and grocery boxes to families at Our Lady of the Lake University.

Vassell doesn't intend to pressure his younger teammates into giving back. He'd rather they find something personal to them, as he has. In the meantime, he can set an example.

"You never know what they're going through," Vassell said, recalling a moment during his Thanksgiving event last year when a young fan was moved to tears. "You never know what their past was like. To see them smile, to see them have joy ... that's what we're trying to do."

Last month, Vassell spoke about wanting his legacy to live on not just as a basketball player, but as a role model in the San Antonio community. A week ago, that meant roll duty.

He wouldn't have had it any other way.