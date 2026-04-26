PORTLAND, Ore. — Deni Avdija didn't mince words: improvements need to be made.

“We got punched in the mouth," the Portland Trail Blazers star said in the aftermath of his squad's 120-108 Game 3 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. "We’ve got to play better.”

Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper combined for 60 points in the Spurs' 120-108 victory over the Trail Blazers that secured a 2-1 series lead. They became the second duo in NBA history, age 21 or younger, to each score 25-plus points in the same playoff game, joining Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook during their time with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Harper admitted to sensing a lack of energy from his teammates as they struggled to generate offense in the first half. His job, put simply, was to rejuvenate them.

At that point, the Spurs began to battle their way back into the contest.

“We worked the game," Johnson said, citing downhill offensive attacks and ball movement. "We just stayed with it … we started getting incremental things going our way.”

Apr 24, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) shoots the ball over Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) during the second half during Game 3 of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Entering Game 4, the Spurs are continuing to work with the NBA to clear Victor Wembanyama from concussion protocol. The Frenchman was diagnosed with a concussion after Game 2 following a play in which he slipped and fell trying to try on Jrue Holiday.

Announced by San Antonio on Saturday, the Frenchman is questionable for Game 4.

“We’re still running through the process and continuing to work with the NBA," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson offered during a media availability at the team hotel in Portland.

Per league protocol, 24 hours after a player sustains a concussion, he can begin the process of returning to play. If symptom-free, he can be cleared to return by team doctors in consultation with a league policy director after 48 hours without full participation.

Wembanyama traveled with the Spurs to Portland and participated in shootaround ahead of Game 3, but did not receive a green light, despite making a push to play. Thirty minutes prior to tipoff, the forward warmed up in game shorts on the court at Moda Center.

"Obviously, I know he was upset last night that he wasn't able to play," Devin Vassell said on Saturday, "but he didn't show that to us ... that's huge."

If Wembanyama isn't able to play on Sunday, he'll adopt the same mindset. But with a chance to take a 3-1 lead back to Texas, the Spurs hope their star can compete.

And the Trail Blazers hope they can bounce back after a 17-point collapse.

“This loss hurts," Holiday said after Game 3, "but we’ve got another one Sunday, so you can’t really hang your hat on it too low ... we’ve got to get back to work.”

Here's everything you need to know about Game 4:

WHO:

#2 San Antonio Spurs (2-1)

#7 Portland Trail Blazers (1-2)

WHEN:

Sunday, April 26 (Tipoff 2:30 p.m. Central)

WHERE:

Moda Center, Portland, Ore.

HOW TO WATCH:

ESPN

INJURY REPORT:

POR:

Damian Lillard (Achilles) - OUT

SAS:

Victor Wembanyama (concussion) - QUESTIONABLE

Jordan McLaughlin (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE