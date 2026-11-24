SAN ANTONIO — Even with a pair of noise-cancelling headphones on, Tarris Reed Jr. couldn't escape the distractions. First came a nosy reporter. Then came the boom box.

Keldon Johnson burst through the door of the San Antonio Spurs' locker room with his football helmet already in hand, a routine he's adopted this season to hype up his teammates. Pooh Shiesty's "Reap What You Sow" accompanied his grand entrance this time.

Much to Johnson's chagrin, it would have to wait. Reed had an interview to attend to.

"Fine!" the forward yelled as he lowered the music. "I turned it down!"

Reed smiled and partially closed his book, leaving it propped open by the yellow highlighter he was using to annotate lines that caught his attention. Remember the nosy reporter?

"Crime and Punishment," Reed told Spurs On SI. "I like to read books I can learn from."

Nov 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Tarris Reed Jr. (10) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reed, who was drafted by the Spurs with the No. 26 pick in the NBA Draft in June, has long been an avid reader. This summer, he finished Sun Tzu's "The Art of War" and arrived in San Antonio with several recommendations for fellow bookworm Victor Wembanyama.

The rookie's latest read, a dark, psychological tale by Russian novelist Fyodor Dostoevsky, might seem like an unusual choice for a 22-year-old. But Reed says it's riveting.

It's also far from the only thing he's studied since becoming an NBA center.

When Reed isn't nose down in a book, he's watching how his teammates approach their game. Hailing from UConn, Reed often cites the culture Dan Hurley created for his program as a baseline for what he expected when joining a franchise built by Gregg Popovich.

He's not naive about his situation, either. Even though he was talented enough to log 31 points and 27 rebounds in a March Madness game, Reed knew that performance alone wouldn't guarantee rotational minutes on a team fresh off an NBA Finals run.

"When you're on a team in your rookie year," Reed began, modestly, "and they have aspirations for the NBA Finals, you're not coming in here being owed (anything)."

Through the first 17 games of what the Spurs hope will be a return campaign, Reed has left his mark sporadically. When the Spurs gave up a 14-point lead in the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in their third game of the season, the rookie got three minutes of run.

Reed turned in three rebounds and two points, helping San Antonio take back its double-digit lead on the heels of an 11-4 run, which ultimately led to its first win of the season.

"He understands it," Wembanyama said. "It was obvious. It was three big minutes. Three important minutes. His intensity shows he understands what it takes to be on the court."

Receiving the game ball that night was proof Reed's patience hadn't gone unnoticed.

"It's a blessing to even be part of this squad," Reed said. "Traveling and everything. I'm really not taking that for granted. I'm taking advantage of every opportunity that's presented."

Oct 14, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) celebrates with center Tarris Reed Jr. (10) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Apart from his moment in the spotlight against the Mavericks, Reed has largely seen the floor only at the tail end of fourth-quarter blowouts. Luckily, most of them have been while the Spurs' starters watch from the bench, content with the win they'd secured.

"I cheer them on just as hard as they do for us," Stephon Castle said after the Spurs beat the LA Clippers at home last week. "To see them be able to ... have an impact on the game and log minutes ... it definitely feels good. It makes us know we handled our business."

The NBA has a name for those end-of-game minutes. Reed has little use for it.

"People call it garbage time," he said, "but that's time to learn and grow."

Reed has proven himself a rebounding machine in his 60 minutes this season, averaging 1.8 points and three rebounds per game across 10 total appearances. Where he remains a work in progress is his rim protection and ability to anchor a defense. He's also not seen enough action to determine his reliability as a paint scorer. Both are high on Reed's priority list.

"My understanding of the whole game," Reed explained, "both offensively and defensively. That's going to come with time. Watching more film, studying more guys in the league — guys who have been in the league for 10-plus years. I want that to be my future."

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson admits Reed's limited runway may not allow him to get comfortable with those aspects of his game. But the season is still in its early goings.

"He's a young man who's chomping at the bit," Johnson said prior to facing the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 11. "He probably wishes he was playing more. He's done a good job with limited opportunities. We just have to continue to find ways to be creative in his development."

Asked for specifics on what he and the Spurs' coaching staff want to see from Reed behind the scenes if he is to gain more rotational minutes, Johnson doubled down.

"Nothing specifically," Johnson said. "He's just a young player that needs time."

Nov 2, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz center Tony Bradley (13) controls the ball in front of San Antonio Spurs center Tarris Reed Jr. (10) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Reed continues to develop, the Spurs seem content allowing Luke Kornet to continue holding down the fort at center during Wembanyama's bench minutes.

Kornet's early struggles aren't solely attributable to him, but as San Antonio faces more physical opponents, they could become more glaring. That might eventually create an opening for Reed, whose size and frame allow him to compete with frontcourt bruisers.

"Honestly, we're going to need it throughout the year," Kornet admitted. "He's a real professional. When you see a young guy who has a lot of the habits and discipline that he does, you feel pretty confident he's going to ... put himself in a position to succeed."

Tucked underneath a whiteboard against the wall in the Spurs' locker room, Reed battled pregame distractions as he worked his way through his book. It helps keep him sharp.

Had it not been for a nosy reporter, maybe he would have finished an extra chapter.

All is well. He's got time.