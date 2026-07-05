SAN FRANCISCO — Perplexity crept across Ja'Kobi Gillespie and Miles Kelly's faces early Friday night as they fielded questions from reporters at Chase Center.

The Summer Spurs' duo had just finished the first game of their California Classic slate — an 88-87 loss to the Miami Heat — before taking the podium together. After a few queries about their own experiences, the conversation shifted to one of their teammates: Hyunjung Lee.

Gillespie consulted Kelly quietly, asking if he'd heard the name right. The pair didn't know a Hyunjung, at least not by that name. They smiled in sync once they put the pieces together.

Hyunjung Lee is better known as "H.J." in Corliss Williamson's locker room.

"Yeah, for sure," Gillespie said, asked if they trusted Lee as a perimeter threat. "He can really shoot the ball. He showed it in our ... minicamp. We definitely trust him."

July 3, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie (17) and Summer Spurs guard Miles Kelly (36) field questions from reporters after a loss to the Miami Heat at the California Classic at Chase Center. | Photo courtesy of the San Antonio Spurs

Lee, a 6-foot-8 forward dubbed "The Ace of South Korean Basketball," finished Friday's contest with five points, three rebounds and a pair of assists on 2-for-5 shooting from the floor and 1-for-3 shooting from 3 in just 15 minutes off the bench.

His path to San Antonio went through Brian Wright, who reportedly approached Lee in early June with a Summer League contract. Lee says Wright "really wanted to see" him play — an agreeable request for the 25-year-old vying for another shot at the NBA.

"I want(ed) to play as soon as possible,” Lee said via "The Chosunilbo," a Korean outlet.

Before joining the Summer Spurs, Lee played three seasons for Davidson between 2019-2022. Throughout his collegiate tenure, Lee became the first Wildcat in program history to shoot at least 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point range and 90 percent from the free-throw line, and remains seventh in school history in career 3-point percentage (39.7).

Williamson was quick to recognize the offensive potential Lee possessed.

"He can definitely shoot the ball," the coach explained on Friday. "He's really good at moving off the ball, he tries to be in the right spots defensively ... he's capable of making shots for us. He does a good job of spacing the floor and making the right reads."

July 3, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Summer Spurs forward Hyunjung Lee (26) shoots the ball during the first half against the Miami Heat at the California Classic at Chase Center. | Photo courtesy of the San Antonio Spurs

Despite his impressive numbers at Davidson, Lee suffered a foot injury during the pre-draft process and went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft. He eventually signed with the Golden State Warriors' G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, where he made just 12 appearances.

The forward later received another Summer League opportunity with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2023, but saw limited playing time. From there, he continued his career overseas with the NBL's Illawarra Hawks in Australia and the B.League's Nagasaki Velca in Japan.

Ahead of his new stint with the Summer Spurs, Lee spoke on the various stops he's made since leaving Davidson and what he hopes to gain with San Antonio.

"I’ve experienced many failures and learned from them," Lee said. "I need to showcase my defensive skills. My shooting has improved, and I believe I have enough potential."

Lee, who also owns the record for the most 3-pointers made in a FIBA World Cup Qualifiers match, is currently missing time with the South Korean men's national team. South Korea is slated to face Taiwan and Japan at the 2027 World Cup Asia Qualifiers on July 3 and 6. Lee's timeline for return will largely depends on his Summer League showing.

Until then, South Korea will miss its ace. The Summer Spurs, meanwhile, get "H.J."

"I don't mind him getting up seven or eight 3s (a game)," Williamson said. "We have faith in him. We've seen him shoot ... as far as effort and being coachable, he's great."