LAS VEGAS — Tarris Reed Jr. tried to listen every question thrown at him and Maliq Brown after the Summer Spurs' California Classic finale against the Los Angeles Lakers. Every few moments, the rookie center's eyes wandered to the right wall of the interview room.

Monday night, the United States battled Belgium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Down 3-1 in the 75th minute, the U.S. needed a goal to keep their world champion chances alive.

They didn't get it. But Reed was out of the room before the final whistle. Belgium, who scored a goal in stoppage time to seal it, advanced to quarterfinals with a 4-1 victory.

Despite a loss of his own — the Spurs fell to the Warriors 88-84 — the 22-year-old had reason for optimism. After sitting out the second game of San Antonio's back-to-back against Golden State as part of the organization's minutes management plan, Reed returned Monday to post 12 points and 12 rebounds on 6-for-10 shooting against the Lakers.

July 3, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Tarris Reed Jr. (10) looks to pass against Miami Heat forward Vladislav Goldin (50) at the California Classic at Chase Center. | Photo courtesy of the San Antonio Spur

Across his two California Classic appearances, the Spurs' first-round pick averaged 11 points and 9.5 rebounds while collecting nine total offensive boards.

More importantly, he began showing why San Antonio selected him with pick No. 26.

Here are three takeaways ahead of the Summer Spurs' Las Vegas slate:

1. Reed Already Understands His NBA Role

Reed never arrived in San Antonio expecting to become a featured scorer. Instead, the former UConn standout has focused on the traits that helped make him one of college basketball's best rebounders — many of which translated immediately during the California Classic.

He made clear his mindset after his second appearance with the Summer Spurs.

"What the team needs," Reed began, "and what's going to be required of me down the road is just physical screening, rebounding (and) defensive presence."

Even during his debut against Miami, when several floaters around the rim refused to fall, Reed consistently generated extra possessions by crashing the offensive glass and confidently rolling to the basket in pick-and-roll situations. Perhaps more importantly, the rookie understands that need won't expire upon joining the regular season roster.

Next to Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox and the Spurs' veteran core, Reed will relish any offensive opportunities that come his way, but knows better than to expect them.

"Whatever the coach, whatever the guys need me to do, I'm going to do," Reed said. "Just being selfless and relentless ... being gritty, physical. Things that I do pretty well."

Summer #Spurs coach Corliss Williamson says a lot of the conversations he has with Tarris Reed Jr. focus on the things he needs to grasp considering what his role will be next to Victor Wembanyama:



"(I told him), 'You're not going to get a lot of shots. So, the way you impact… pic.twitter.com/T7T6wWz3sx — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) July 7, 2026

Williamson sees the role much the same way. The coach believes Reed's value won't be measured by how many shots he attempts, but by how much energy he creates.

"Whether it's a hard two minutes or a hard five minutes," Williamson said, "Give us everything you have. I think he's going to bring some physicality that we need."

2. Summer Spurs Continue Finding Identity

While wins have been hard to come by during the California Classic — the Spurs finished 0-3 this year — Williamson believes his young roster has grown more comfortable balancing individual development with organizational principles, even in losses.

"We've tried to allow them the freedom to explore their game," Williamson said, referring especially to Reed, "while also still understanding our core principles."

He continued: "If you're going to play for us the way we play, we defend. We're physical. We push the ball in transition. ou have to be able to step in and do those things."

Maliq Brown, for one, has focused on becoming more disruptive defensively after reviewing film with coaches, hoping to make quicker decisions and create more havoc around the ball.

He's said multiple times he hangs his hat on defense; his early play has proved it.

"Paying attention to the Spurs' culture and the way they play," Brown said during his introductory rookie press conference. "They're a gritty team. I can definitely fit in with that."

July 5, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Maliq Brown (15) look to pass in the second half against the Golden State Warriors at the California Classic at Chase Center. | Photo courtesy of the San Antonio Spurs

Brown has also leaned on veterans throughout minicamp, particularly Carter Bryant, whose defensive intensity left a lasting impression after returning from the Spurs' NBA Finals run.

Bryant, who is expected to make his second Summer League debut in Las Vegas, has set the tone for Brown and Reed both as a defensive impactor, even fresh off his rookie season.

"The way he picks up 94 feet is something that I want to add to my game," Brown said.

3. Williamson Sees Tobias Harris as Natural Fit

To conclude his press conference, Williamson addressed the newest member set to join the Spurs on their quest for an NBA championship. He's familiar with him, in a sense.

"He played for my alma mater, Detroit," the coach said. "We're excited to have him."

The Spurs announced they signed 16-year veteran Tobias Harris Monday afternoon, bolstering their wing depth alongside Bryant, Harrison Barnes, Julian Champagnie and Devin Vassell. Boasting a career 3-point percentage of 37 percent, he's primed to fit in.

"This guy is really versatile," Williamson said. "He'd run the floor, be able to shoot, could drive, post every now and then. Just to watch him mature from the time he first came into the league until now, where he's a savvy vet, it's been a joy to watch."

May 9, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) celebrates after hitting a 3-point basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of Game 3 in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williamson believes Harris' game fits seamlessly alongside San Antonio's young core, giving the Spurs another experienced player capable of contributing on both ends while complementing its stars. His journeyman status only furthers his potential impact.

"The experience he's had in the playoffs," Williamson explained, "there's definitely some things that he can bring to the table to help our guys continue to mature."

Harris won't get to flex his skillset until later in the offseason. But he can begin to build up his relationships. Summer League may be a great place to start.

The Summer Spurs will open their NBA Summer League 2026 slate against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday at Thomas & Mack Center. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. Central on ESPN2.