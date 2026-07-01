Why the Spurs Should Be Thrilled They Signed Tobias Harris

SAN ANTONIO -- The Spurs' search for a veteran power forward seems to be over, as Tobias Harris is reportedly coming to San Antonio.

On Wednesday afternoon, a little less than 24 hours after the official start of free agency, ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news that Harris will be heading to the Alamo City on a two-year contract worth $31 million. That will likely be the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception, which is the biggest salary slot at San Antonio's disposal this offseason.

Just in: Free agent forward Tobias Harris has agreed to a two-year, $31 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell ESPN. Harris exits the Pistons after helping lead a franchise turnaround and now joins a young contending team in the Western Conference. pic.twitter.com/4YnmbrBuTd — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

What Does Harris Bring?

Harris is about to turn 34, coming off a productive two-year stint in Detroit as he helped the Pistons return to relevance and the playoffs. Last season he averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.4 blocks while shooting 47% from the floor and 37% from three on 3.5 attempts per game. In the most recent playoff run, he bumped his averages up to 18.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, though his efficiency dipped a bit.

The Spurs made it all the way to the NBA Finals just a few weeks ago, but they fell short of hoisting the trophy and it was clear they could have used another player with experience and size on the wing, someone who can space the floor, rebound and defend. Harris fits that need perfectly, and as an added bonus he can also create his own shot, get to his spot and knock down middies.

At 6-foot-8 and around 230 pounds, Harris adds size, versatility, and reliable production at the power forward spot. With 15 seasons in the NBA, he instantly becomes the oldest player and one of the most experienced veterans on a team that lost the Finals in large part due to their youth and inexperience showing at the worst time. He figures to play more minutes than Harrison Barnes and Luke Kornet did in the most recent postseason.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst called the pickup a good bit of business for the Spurs, and noted that Harris is one of the most well-liked teammates in the league who probably won't complain if his role fluctuates. That raises the question: What will Harris' role be to start next season in San Antonio?

Will Harris Start or Come Off Bench?

Of all the players the Spurs could have gotten (outside of LeBron), Harris is the most seasoned, the most accomplished, the most likely to disrtupt the starting lineup that brought San Antonio to the Finals.

Julian Champagnie supplanted Harrison Barnes as the starting 4 last season in a move that paid dividends for San Antonio. Champagnie proved his worth with his shooting, rebounding and defense, and the Spurs rewarded him in the offseason by declining his team option worth $3 million and giving him a new, front-loaded deal worth $45 million over the next three seasons.

The salaries are virtually the same. Champagnie offers more shooting, but Harris offers more size and a more versatile scoring arsenal. The Spurs might not even know right now who they plan to start at the four this season.

If it's Harris, the depth chart would look something like this:

PG: Fox, Harper

SG: Castle, Champagnie

SF: Vassell, Johnson

PF: Harris, Bryant, Barnes

C: Wembanyama, Kornet, Reed, Quaintance

If it's Champagnie starting, it looks a little wonkier.

PG: Fox, Harper

SG: Castle,

SF: Vassell, Johnson

PF: Champagnie, Harris, Bryant, Barnes

C: Wembanyama, Kornet, Reed, Quaintance

Harris starting would send Champagnie to the bench, but allow him to play more of his natural position of a small forward or shooting guard. It's 2026 and positions don't really matter, but no matter who starts the Spurs could probably stand to add another playable guard.

Why This Contract?

According to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, the Spurs made it clear to players on the market that they weren't interested in committing to a contract longer than two years. The two-year deal for Harris will come off the books right as a contract extension for Stephon Castle would be kicking in on top of De'Aaron Fox's and Victor Wembanyama's.

Of the other players San Antonio reportedly had their eyes on, all of them are under 30 and almost all of them have signed lucritive deals for three years or more. Dean Wade got four years and $39 million from the 76ers. The Pistons knew they were losing Harris, and they're bringing in John Collins for three years at $51 million. Rui Hachimura hasn't signed yet, but the Lakers committed four years and $52 million to former Spur Sandro Mamukelashvili. These guys are all in their primes, and it makes sense to seek as much guaranteed money and years as possible.

He's a better player than everyone listed above, but as he's about to turn 34, Harris knows that good teams probably don't want to commit to him long term. The Spurs offer his best chance to win a championship and one more solid contract before he may be playing for the veteran minimum.

On the Spurs' side of the ledger, giving Harris the full mid-level exception does nothing to limit their long-term flexibility. He won't put them into the luxury tax, so that repeater clock won't start this year. The dreaded first and second aprons are even further away.

How do you feel about the Spurs getting Tobias Harris for 2 years, $31 million? — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) July 1, 2026

What About LeBron?

Well, the fantasy was fun while it lasted. As Marc Stein reports, and as logic dictates, signing Harris signals that San Antonio is not interested in pursuing LeBron James in free agency.

Even at 41 The King is the main story of free agency, leaving the Lakers and fielding pitches from about a dozen teams according to Shams Charania. The Spurs could have made a convincing case that they'd give James the best chance to win his fifth ring, and though no mutual interest was reported from credible sources it seemed logical that both parties would be intrigued by the potential.

If there's even a remote chance of bringing in LeBron James for $15 million a year, any NBA GM would be derelict in their duty if they didn't do their due diligince, so it's likely that Brian Wright at least looked into it.

As of Wednesday it seemed clear that the Warriors Cavaliers and Heat are at the top of the board, and most of the league's newsbreakers feel that LeBron will take his time.

As cool as it would have been to bring LeBron to San Antonio, the Spurs don't need to make a seismic move for a star like that to compete for a title next year. If they threw their hat in the ring, watched the process drag out and wound up without LeBron, Harris might have already signed with one of the other teams interested in retaining his services.

Instead of getting stuck with a salary slot for $15 million and nobody worth giving the money to, the Spurs decided to focus on getting the best player available for the role that they needed filled. That's why Tobias Harris is heading to San Antonio.