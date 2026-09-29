SAN ANTONIO — Mitch Johnson didn't have much more to add. But it had to be asked.

Faced with a question on rookie center Jayden Quaintance's ongoing injury recovery at the San Antonio Spurs' annual Media Day, the coach stuck to his vague script. Nothing more.

"Jayden's doing great," Johnson said. "Pleasure to be around. Really thoughtful kid. The plan for him is to get it right. To take it slow and to make sure we get it right."

For Quaintance, "slow" has been the operative word since San Antonio selected him No. 20 overall in June. The 18-year-old initially tore his right ACL and meniscus in February 2025 before transferring from Arizona State to Kentucky, where he played just four games last season.

In July, Quaintance underwent an additional "clean-up" procedure on his meniscus, which makes him an unlikely candidate for the Spurs' regular season opener on Oct. 20.

The center averaged five points and five rebounds on 57 percent shooting during his short stint with the Wildcats, leaving much of the upside that made him an intriguing NBA prospect unseen. That he made clear meeting with reporters minutes after he was drafted.

"Obviously, I didn't get to show everything I could do ... last year," Quaintance said on Zoom, donning a Spurs hat. "I didn't get to show that I could go and be one of those top guys."

Sep 28, 2026; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Jayden Quaintance (22) poses for photos during Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center in San Antonio, Texas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Spurs were willing to bet on what he hadn't shown. Standing 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-5 wingspan, Quaintance projects as a versatile defender capable of protecting the rim and switching onto multiple positions behind Victor Wembanyama. Quaintance's upside was enough for San Antonio to accept the patience his recovery would require.

"He's someone that will have a long career," Spurs general manager Brian Wright said, echoing the same sentiment Johnson shared on Monday, "and we can help him get there."

Quaintance joins a frontcourt already featuring Wembanyama, Luke Kornet and fellow first-round rookie Tarris Reed Jr., giving the Spurs little reason to rush him into meaningful minutes before he's ready, especially if Reed can work himself into a their deep rotation.

For the Spurs, who are fresh off an NBA Finals appearance, Quaintance's eventual addition offers another defensive option rather than an immediate necessity.

"(They) said their priority is making sure I’m 100 percent," Quaintance said at Victory Capital Performance Center during his rookie introductory press conference. "I'm trusting the medical staff, that they’re going to put me in the best position to be successful.”

Until Quaintance is cleared, San Antonio seems content keeping that potential on hold. There was no return date offered Monday, nor any indication the Spurs intend to accelerate a process they've preached patience with since June. Johnson's explanation was simple:

The Spurs see immense value in protecting what they believe Quaintance can become.

"He's a young man with a bright future," Johnson said. "We've got to make sure we nurture that and take care of him ... our medical staff, Jayden — everybody has been part of that."