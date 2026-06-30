Spurs' Most Realistic (and Most Ridiculous) Options in Free Agency and Trade Market

SAN ANTONIO -- A few weeks after their surprise run to the NBA Finals ended in heartbreak, the Spurs enter free agency with a clear need and plenty of flexibility to add a difference maker or even a star.

All playoffs long the Spurs could have used a big forward with a combination of shooting, rebounding, playmaking, and defense. After strengthening the center spot on the depth chart by drafting Jayden Quaintance and Tarris Reed Jr., San Antonio can look for their wing with all the flexibility they have to sign a free agent or even make a big trade.

From Rui Hachimura or Dean Wade to Kawhi Leonard or LeBron James, San Antonio can make a variety of moves ranging from sensible upgrade to brain-melting blockbuster.

Depth Chart and Roster Situation

PG: Fox, Harper

SG: Castle

SF: Vassell, Johnson

PF: Champagnie, Bryant, Barnes

C: Wembanyama, Kornet, Reed, Quaintance

Everyone who played significant minutes during the Finals is under contract for the next season. De'Aaron Fox's maximum contract extension kicks in, Wembanyama's is being negotiated this summer, and Steph Castle, Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant all remain on their rookie deals. Luke Kornet has three years left on the contract he signed last summer, and Devin Vassell is eligible for an extension, though he's also under contract through 2028-29.

Reigning Sixth Man of the Year Keldon Johnson is eligible for an extension and set to make $18 million in the last year of his deal this season. Given the size of his expiring salary, expect to hear his name in the rumor mill as a necessary piece of any big trades, though there's no indication that San Antonio wants to move him. He's a fan favorite and the heart and soul of the team, but Marcus Smart and Naz Reid will tell you that doesn't make you immune.

Veteran glue guy Harrison Barnes is reportedly coming back on a one-year deal worth $8 million. Bismack Biyombo, Kelly Olynyk, Mason Plumlee, Jordan McLaughlin, and Lindy Waters III are all becoming free agents. None of them played a significant role on the court, and it's unclear if any of them will return.

The Spurs had an ultra-cheap team option for Julian Champagnie, but scrapped it and agreed to terms on a new, specially-crafted deal that takes care of him before the bill comes due for the youngsters. ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Spurs worked with Champagnie's reps to front-load the 3-year deal worth $45 million, giving Champagnie a well-deserved pay bump without sacrificing long-term flexibility.

This past year Champagnie earned a spot in San Antonio's starting lineup with his shooting, rebounding, and defense. He's clearly a part of the Spurs' plan for the future, but it makes sense for GM Brian Wright to add a bigger forward who offers a different skillset and another option for coach Mitch Johnson. The options range from solid bench piece to must-start veteran.

Salary Cap Opportunities and Goals

The Spurs are about as financially flexible as a contender can be. Apron schmapron, San Antonio doesn't have to worry about that right now. With some new deals on the books for Julian Champagnie and Harrison Barnes, the Spurs still project to have about $20 million worth of wiggle room before they're in luxury tax territory.

With three full roster spots open, GM Brian Wright has access to both the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception of up to $15,049,000 and the biannual exception of up to $5,511,000 as he attempts to attract talent from elsewhere. Perhaps more alluring than the money is the chance to be immortalized as the missing piece alongside Victor Wembanyama and this young core if you win a championship.

That might be enough to convince someone to take less than the full NTMLE or BAE, and depending on the exact numbers for Champagnie and Barnes that might be necessary to keep San Antonio out of the luxury tax. There's no way the Spurs would want to start their repeater tax clock the year before Wembanyama's max contract kicks in.

The Spurs should be going into this summer trying to bring in the guy who gives them the best chance to get over the hump, the guy with the answers that they didn't have a few weeks ago. Here are some of their options, starting with the most reasonable and ending with the most ridiculous.

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Apr 13, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) drives to the basket past Toronto Raptors guards Jamal Shead (23) and Scottie Barnes (4) and forward Jonathan Mogbo (2) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

27-year-old power forward

6'9", 240 pounds

2.5 seasons in San Antonio before leaving for Raptors last summer

11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 blocks. 0.8 steals, 22 minutes per game

39% on 3.7

Mamu earned himself a roster spot in San Antonio, and over the course of his 2+ years with the Spurs he showed enough to earn a bigger role with the Toronto Raptors last season. Fans in San Antonio will remember the big Georgian's guard skills as a 4/5, as he showcased a nice combination of shooting and handling.

The familiarity between Mamukelashvili and the Spurs could make it easier to fold him back into the franchise. He knows the city, the players, and the coaching staff, and they know he can play next to Wembanyama or as the center in a 5-out small ball look. Gregg Popovich always liked Mamu, one of many things Coach Pop and Flavor Flav have in common.

Dean Wade

May 25, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) moves the ball past Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) in the first quarter during game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

29 year-old power forward

6'9", 228 pounds

7 years with Cavaliers

5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.4 blocks, 0.7 steals, 22 minutes per game

36% on 3.3 3PA per game

The Spurs continue to show a preference for defensive-minded players as they build their roster, and that's how Dean Wade differentiates himself from the rest of the power forwards in this free agent class. Wade was one of Cleveland's best defenders last season, and his size and versatility on that end makes him very valuable to a team that needed some of that in the playoffs.

Wade's scoring numbers are the lowest of anyone on this list, but the Spurs don't really need a high-volume scorer as much as they need a guy who can match up against the other team's 4s and 5s and survive a switch onto a small, star guard. That isn't the most common commodity, especially if there's an added requirement of being able to space the floor.

In terms of what his size and skills allow the Spurs to do schematically when he's on the court, Wade might be one of the best options for San Antonio this summer. According to Hoops Hype, the Spurs are interested and will have competition from the Cavs, 76ers, Lakers, Suns, Pistons, and Trail Blazers.

He played 80 games for Toronto last season and put together the best campaign of his career, especially in terms of defense and 3-point shooting. His improvement in those areas and the current state of the roster may be enough for San Antonio to consider a reunion.

Rui Hachimura

May 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) in the first half during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

28-year-old power forward

6'8", 230 pounds

7-year career split between Wizards and Lakers

11.5 points, 0.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 0.6 steals, 0.3 blocks, 28 minutes per game

44% on 3.9 3PA per game

Hachimura is the best pure shooter on this list and a playoff riser in that regard. He's over 51% from deep in his postseason career, and on this last run with the Lakers he hit 57% on almost six attempts per game. He can get to the mid-range, which also gets more important in the playoffs. If the Spurs are looking for a pure sniper at the position Hachimura is probably the guy, and they're reportedly interested in stealing him away from Los Angeles.

There'll be a market for his services, though, and he'd likely cost a good amount of the mid-level exception. San Antonio might prefer to use that salary slot and roster spot on someone who offers more in terms of rebounding, defense, and offensive versatility, someone who brings something different than what Champagnie already does.

Per Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, the Spurs and Nets have both registered interest in Hachimura.

John Collins

Apr 5, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; LA Clippers forward John Collins (20) catches a pass against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

28-year-old power forward

6'9", 226 pounds

9-year vet, last season with LA Clippers

13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.7 blocks, 27 minutes per game

41% on 3.2 3PA per game

If we ever stop talking about John Collins as a potential Spur it means one of two things has happened: either society has collapsed and NBA basketball no longer exists, or Collins has finally made his way to San Antonio.

I wrote about him as a good fit alongside the Spurs core of young guards back in 2021 when the guards were Dejounte Murray, Derrick White and Lonnie Walker IV. I did it again this past trade deadline when Collins' big expiring contract could have been had. For the same reasons I laid out in 2020 and this past February, Collins remains an awesome option for San Antonio.

With career averages near 16 points and 8 rebounds per game, he finishes plays from all over and cleans the glass. He's dangerous off ball in the dunker spot and spacing to the arc, and as a screener he's effective picking or popping. He's a smart player who plays smart basketball, knows where to be and what to do when he's there.

Collins isn't known as a particularly staunch defender, and he's never going to post up or try to get a bucket in isolation unless something has gone seriously wrong. In terms of making up for his limitations and capitalizing on his many strengths, San Antonio might be the best landing spot in the league for him.

Tobias Harris

May 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) in the second half during game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

34-year-old combo forward

6'8", 230 pounds

15-year veteran coming off two good years in Detroit

13.3 points, 2.5 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 0.9 steals, 0.4 blocks, 28 minutes per game

37% on 3.5 3PA per game

Harris is one of the most experienced and productive forwards available in free agency. With 15 NBA seasons and 81 games of playoff basketball under his belt, he's proven himself as a do-it-all combo forward. He's also friends with Spurs legend Boban Marjanovic.

Harris has averaged 16 points and 6 rebounds over the course of his career, and he's coming off of two solid seasons with the upstart Detroit Pistons. A five-year max contract that he signed in Philadelphia a few years back led to him being perceived as overpaid, but he's not making $36 million a year anymore. He took a two-year deal worth $26 million per to go to Detroit. Would he be willing to take $15 million a year to come to San Antonio? If so, he could shake up the starting lineup.

San Antonio probably wouldn't want to commit more than a year to Harris at his age, especially given the salary constraints on the horizon. But as the next player on the list keeps proving, age is just a number.

LeBron James

May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

41-year-old GOAT

6'9", 250 pounds

22-time All-Star, third-option with Lakers last year

20.9 points, 7.2 assists, 6.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 0.7 blocks, 33 minutes per game

32% on 4.1 3PA per game

Yeah that's right, LeBron James. We're talking about LeBron James as a potential free agent signing for the San Antonio Spurs. And while that might sound crazy, it's actually not that crazy at all.

The guy who has served honorably as the face of the NBA for the entirety of Victor Wembanyama's life has a very gray beard and some gas left in the tank. Last year the four-time champion and four-time MVP accepted a smaller role as Luka Doncic fell in LA's lap and Austin Reaves took a leap, but King James still put up 21 points, 7 assists and 6 boards a game.

On a recent episode of his show, Bill Simmons and Zach Lowe laid out the case as to why San Antonio is the most fun landing spot for LeBron. It's a storied franchise and he's always loved Pop. He can fill a need and help them win a title without coming off as ring chasey. He could add one more amazing final chapter to his GOAT-level career, his last championship the first for the Nike athlete most likely to challenge his place in history.

"The most fun team for LeBron to go to is San Antonio. He solves actual issues for them and could actually win the title with them. I really like the idea of him on that team, and I wouldn't consider it a ring chase."https://t.co/GsK1VEAGGg pic.twitter.com/J0Im9jlBbv — Josh Paredes (@Josh810) June 28, 2026

LeBron isn't the best defender or 3-point shooter on this list. He's the oldest star player we've ever seen, sure to miss time with various injuries. Counterpoint: who cares about any of that stuff, it's LeBron. If he wants to come to San Antonio for $15 million the Spurs should do that 100 times out of 100.

So would LeBron want to come to San Antonio? That much isn't clear. Right now all the chatter about James and his potential impending exit from Los Angeles centers around a potential reunion with Anthony Davis, joining forces with Steph Curry and Draymond Green in Golden State. For that to happen James would need to sign the NTPMLE and the Warriors would need to trade Jimmy Butler and picks to Washington and do some other salary cap maneuvering.

It's a bit of a pipe dream to get all of that done, but the fact that it's a possibility means that LeBron is open to both leaving Los Angeles and taking a discounted pay rate to compete for a title. If the Warriors thing doesn't work out, would any team be able to give LeBron a better chance of leaving on top?

Kawhi Leonard

Apr 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) guards Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) in the first half during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

35-year-old small forward

6'6", 225 pounds

Coming off a healthy, awesome year with Clippers

27.9 points, 3.6 assists, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 steals, 0.4 blocks

39% on 6.8 3PA

According to multiple reports this week, Kawhi Leonard could be moved before the start of next season as it appears he wants a contract extension and the Clippers want to keep their books free of long-term commitments. That's why James Harden wound up in Cleveland.

Several of the league's newsbreakers said that Kawhi would be comfortable signing an extension with either of his former teams: the Spurs or the Raptors. Jake Fischer made clear in his initial reporting that there was no indication that the Spurs would be interested in bringing back the seven-time All Star who won Finals MVP in Silver and Black 12 years ago and broke San Antonio's collective heart when he forced his way out.

Leonard is fresh off arguably the best regular season of his career, seemingly unencumbered by age or injury.

There's obviously a ton of baggage. It would be like getting back together with your toxic ex who your friends and family can't stand because they know all the dirty laundry. He still gets booed every time he takes the floor here, even after Pop grabbed the mic during a game that one time and asked everyone to stop.

Baggage aside, there are plenty of basketball and basketball operations reasons to steer clear of Leonard. First of all, the Spurs like the Clippers are looking to avoid adding new long-term financial commitments. Then there's the fact that last season Leonard played in 65 games for just the second time since he left San Antonio all those years ago.

Kawhi is not a free agent, so San Antonio would need to trade for him. It sounds like LA wants to exact a price if they do deal their franchise star, and everything we know about how the Spurs are operating indicates that they're in no rush to part with players and picks. Why should they? They made the Finals last year and don't need to blow things up to get back.