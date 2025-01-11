Spurs Starter, Saturday, January 11, 2025: Wembanyama gets NBA 2K Ratings Boost
Yesterday, 2K Sports' famed NBA Simulation Title NBA 2K25 got another ratings update, and one San Antonio Spur in particular got quite the bump in reward for his play as of late.
Victor Wembanyama now sits at a 95 overall in the franchise's latest title - a three point jump from his previous rating of 92. The boost puts Wembanyama squarely inside the game's ten highest rated players at ninth overall. He rose above Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, who currently sits in the tenth spot at 94 overall.
If Wembanyama took another jump between now and the next ratings update, it would mroe than likely place him at least tied for a top five spot in the game's rankings.
Now, onto the headlines.
The News
1. READ: 'If We Can Play, We'll Play': Lakers 'Preparing' to Face Spurs Despite Wildfires
The San Antonio Spurs relocated to a new hotel in downtown Los Angeles amid ongoing wildfires as they await the verdict on their two games against the Lakers Saturday and Monday.
2. READ: 'Be Where Your Feet Are': Despite NBA Rejection, Jamaree Bouyea Not Done Working
The San Antonio Spurs waived Jamaree Bouyea's two-way contract two weeks prior to the start of training camp. Despite another setback on his journey, however, he's choosing to focus on the road ahead.
3. READ: What We Know About Ongoing Los Angeles Wildfires; Spurs vs. Lakers Implications
Six wildfires have swept the greater Los Angeles area since Tuesday morning. Here's what you need to know about the situation, as well as how it impacts the San Antonio Spurs' upcoming two-game series with the Lakers.
Today's Schedule
Spurs @ Los Angeles Lakers | 9:30 p.m. CT.
The Full Schedule
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
On This Date in Spurs History ...
January 11, 1984: The 91 points scored in the second half at Denver set a franchise record for points scored in any half.
Quote of the Day
"It's not something you grew up in the game (thinking), 'Some day I'm going to do this.' I've been blessed with lots of great coaches and players and staff."- Gregg Popovich
The Closer
