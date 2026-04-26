Spurs Make Official Decision on Victor Wembanyama’s Status for Game 4 vs. Trail Blazers

The Spurs will take on the Trail Blazers in Game 4 with their first-round playoff series at 2-1 in favor of San Antonio. Before tip at 3:30 p.m. ET, however, the team had to make a decision on the status of Victor Wembanyama.

The superstar big man suffered a concussion in the first half of Game 2 after taking a nasty fall on the court. He missed the rest of that contest, which turned into a Portland victory, as well as Game 3. The Spurs managed a win to take the lead in the series without Wemby on the floor—and now should see him back in action on Sunday.

Just before tip of Game 4, San Antonio announced Wembanyama was available to play. The Defensive Player of the Year was questionable leading into the contest, as he was on Friday before being ruled out for Game 3.

Wembanyama had 35 points in 33 minutes in Game 1 of this series, his official playoff debut in his third NBA season. The Spurs star averaged 25.0 points, 11.2 rebounds and a league-leading 3.1 blocks per game in 2025–26. San Antonio will be extremely glad to have him back, as will the rest of the league’s viewing population who love to marvel at what the young superstar can do on the court.

Wembanyama returns with the chance to put his team up 3-1 with the series headed back to Texas.

What Wembanyama’s return means for Spurs-Blazers series

It’s obviously an exceptionally positive development for San Antonio that Wembanyama will return to the floor after missing only one game. Concussions are both scary and unpredictable in equal measure. Nobody had any idea how much time he’d miss after going down in Game 2, and an extended absence would have completely changed the shape of this year’s championship race both in and outside of San Antonio. It’s great news that he is ready to go already.

In the more narrow view, the Spurs didn’t really need him to win in Portland. They emerged victorious in Game 3 thanks to other young talents in Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper stepping up big-time. It would have been possible to win on Sunday without Wemby again if need be and seize a 3-1 series lead to push the Blazers to the brink. San Antonio just has more ways to win than the opposing side and that turned out true even without the gigantic cheat code usually starting at center.

But now Wembanyama is back, Portland makes for dramatic underdogs yet again. The Blazers lost by double-digits in Game 1 with a healthy Wemby on the floor throughout. Game 4 will be more of the same if Portland can’t dig deep.

No matter what, this series became a lot more fun to watch. Wembanyama is a unique, generational talent and the basketball world is better off when he’s starring in the postseason. Sunday will bring a chance to do so again, even if the Spurs keep his minutes low in order to ease him back into the intense flow of playoff action.

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