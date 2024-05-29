Exploring Possible Suns, Jusuf Nurkic Trades
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns appear to be at the center of the basketball world once again this summer for a myriad of reasons - biggest of all will be finding ways to reconcile the idea of upgrading the roster with a limited pool of movable assets.
Jusuf Nurkic will be a name that comes up in trade rumors over the course of this offseason - simply due to his salary figure if not anything else.
Nurkic is owed just north of $18 million dollars in 2024-25. With the extremely restrictive second-apron rules that are coming into the fray beginning a few weeks from now.
The "Bosnian Beast" had a quality first season in the Valley, but was ultimately limited by inconsistent play finishing and a general lack of explosiveness, particularly in the brief playoff run.
Here are three players the Suns could attempt to get with offering Nurkic and presumably the 2031 first-round pick that becomes movable on draft night.
Trade Target #3: Jordan Clarkson
The Trade: Clarkson & Omer Yurtseven for Nurkic & Suns' 2031 first
This exercise will target teams that would likely be more inclined to embrace taking on a shorter-term contract with a pick attached to unload semi-valuable talent.
Utah is a great example here.
While Clarkson doesn't exactly fill the purported need of a "traditional" point guard, he would bolster the depth and add another element of explosiveness to the offense.
Yurtseven would also add some depth to the roster that would likely be preferred over that of Drew Eubanks.
Whether or not Utah or Phoenix would consider a move like this is up for debate, but it could be worth exploring.
Trade Target #2: Harrison Barnes
The Trade: Barnes & Chris Duarte for Nurkic & 2031 first
The Kings narrowly missed the playoffs this season and have decisions to make surrounding the wing rotation.
Kevin Huerter and Barnes could both be trade candidates pending what happens to Malik Monk.
Were the Kings to move Barnes, the Suns could be an ideal fit - as Barnes could slot into the 4 and in turn could lead to Kevin Durant playing a more natural role at this stage.
Trade Target #1: Alex Caruso
The Trade: Caruso for Nurkic & 2024/31 Suns firsts
Caruso has been of interest to the Suns for years - and the Bulls could be just the team to do business with.
Chicago could be looking to unload Nikola Vucevic - and Nurkic could serve as a short-term patch job if that move materialized.
Chicago also possesses Jevon Carter, Ayo Dosunmu, and Coby White, while also anticipating the return of Lonzo Ball for the upcoming season.
This potentially leaves Caruso as the "odd-man out" and Chicago could value the first round picks as they continue to retool without fully committing to a teardown.