PREVIEW: Suns Need Bounce Back Win vs Pistons
PHOENIX -- Tonight is another opportunity for the Phoenix Suns (14-12) to work towards gaining traction in the standings as they face the Detroit Pistons (11-17) at Footprint Center before hitting the road for one game.
The Suns will also be going into yet another game in short-handed fashion after an unfortunate injury in the loss at the hands of the Indiana Pacers.
Devin Booker is set to miss his first game of the season tonight due to a minor left groin injury suffered on Thursday - Phoenix will look to manage against a scrappy Pistons squad that has won several games against potential contenders, which has been a complete reverse results-wise compared to last season.
A brief preview of the night ahead:
Pistons: More Competitive This Season
The Pistons have been a pleasant surprise so far this season - as they look to surpass last season's win total (15) in the coming weeks.
Some of the losses have been as impressive as the collection of victories - which include the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat (twice), and New York Knicks.
Detroit has been in a pair of competitive games with the Boston Celtics, along with hanging around with the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets as well.
Don't sleep on the Pistons. The roster is more talented while also looking refreshed under J.B. Bickerstaff.
Cade Cunningham could also be due for a strong performance against a Suns defense that has been porous at various points.
Player To Watch: Jaden Ivey
The third-year lottery talent out of Purdue has struggled some in December after a phenomenal start to this season - so he could be due for a sump-breaking performance tonight.
Ivey has shot 36.7% from behind the arc while also further exhibiting game-breaking athleticism and bringing tangible improvement as a playmaker to the table.
Whoever has Ivey as a defensive assignment will be tested tonight - particularly due to the probable athleticism gap.
Key to Game: Test Pistons' Front Court
Detroit's back-line is quite compromised at this current juncture - as Paul Reed and Cole Swider are the only two bodies in reserve roles for Bickerstaff's rotation while Isiah Stewart is out.
If Phoenix can pressure the rim as much as on Thursday night (50 points in the paint), they can certainly test Jalen Duren and force the talented center into foul trouble - which will put much more stress on the Pistons all-around.
Whether Phoenix actually takes advantage of this matchup advantage or not is to be determined - but it feels like a clean matchup for Bradley Beal, Grayson Allen, and company to utilize strong off-ball play/dribble drives to their advantage.
Suns-Pistons is set to tip off shortly after 7 P.M. Arizona time tonight.