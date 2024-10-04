Where Suns Land in Fresh NBA Power Rankings
PHOENIX -- The 2024-25 NBA season has officially started with a preseason tilt between the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets in Abu Dhabi. The Phoenix Suns will follow closely behind - with the debut set for Sunday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The opening of the season also comes with the accompanying opening of "power ranking" time, in which the Suns have been seen in a fairly mixed light going into the new league year.
Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report curated a fairly subjective first set of power rankings - which are based on perceived title chances, how last season transpired, and other factors.
Phoenix comes in at a surprising number 7 in the current league pecking order, according to Bailey - and here's why.
"After failing to meet regular-season expectations and getting swept in the first round of the playoffs, plenty seem to be out on the Phoenix Suns as 2025 title contenders.- Bailey on Suns going into season
"With little to no flexibility, though, they somehow had one of the league's better offseasons, adding Tyus Jones and Monte Morris to the backcourt and upgrading at the backup center spot with Mason Plumlee.
"Traditional playmaking was a weakness last season, and Jones and Morris now have that covered. And even with all their struggles in figuring out how to play with each other, the Suns still won 49 games and outscored opponents by 7.5 points per 100 possessions when Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal were all on the floor.
"With new coach and 2021 champion Mike Budenholzer now in place to put everything together, Phoenix should be taken seriously as a championship threat."
These themes have been resounding over the last two months. Phoenix decided to make the point guard conundrum a thing of the past by adding two of the steadiest floor generals in the NBA that can also be served well in spot-up shooting roles. Plumlee is an undisputed upgrade over Drew Eubanks.
The hiring of Budenholzer also should signify a complete overhaul in philosophy across the board - this new coaching staff will be a much stronger fit around the roster in place.
One thing Bailey did fail to mention was the addition of Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro through the draft. It's uncertain whether the pair will be able to carve out meaningful roles in their debut seasons, but the injection of youth and upside is worth mentioning if one or the other - perhaps even both - take off in a system that should optimize role players.
The Suns currently sit behind the New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Boston Celtics.