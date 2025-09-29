After Mercury Advance to WNBA Finals, Suns Are on the Clock
Phoenix Suns and Mercury majority owner Mat Ishbia has not been shy about his championship aspirations. You may recall that he put forth a goal for his franchises to be the best in professional sports during his introductory press conference as owner/governor.
The Mercury took a huge step toward Ishbia’s goals with their 86-81 victory over the No. 1 seed in the WNBA playoffs, the Minnesota Lynx, to reach the WNBA Finals for the sixth time in franchise history.
The Mercury's Alyssa Thomas, Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally combined for 57 of the team's 86 points in the victory. Phoenix will face either the No. 2 seed Las Vegas Aces or No. 6 seed Indiana Fever in Game 1 of the Finals on Friday.
Your turn, Suns.
Suns and Mercury Have Had Different Success
The Mercury have backed what many felt would be a successful “Big 3” with their trio of Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas. On Sunday night, they overcame a 14-point deficit to take down the Lynx, who had not lost three games in a row since 2023.
Ishbia posted the following on X:
Phoenix Suns Big 3 Failed to Win Together
Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal formed a formidable trio in Phoenix, yet it did not work out.
The Suns, who were expected to be championship contenders with their star power, were poor on defense and unable to put together a cohesive group next to their stars. Booker, who is the Suns’ franchise player, and Durant, a two-time NBA Finals MVP, did not advance to the Western Conference Finals in their 2 ½ years together.
The Suns traded Durant to the Houston Rockets and opted to buy out Beal's contract.
Ishbia, Suns Working on New Culture, Identity
The Mercury are one of the most successful franchises in the WNBA. But the team made some bold moves to put itself in this position that paid off.
Ishbia, general manager Nick U’Ren and coach Nate Tibbetts came together to form a 3-point heavy offense to try and increase the team’s offensive scoring. Brittney Griner, who signed a free agent deal with the Atlanta Dream, and retired guard Diana Taurasi were at the end of the road in terms of their partnership, and the moves were under heavy scrutiny.
U’Ren, a former special assistant to Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, made a controversial decision to trade the team’s point guard, Natasha Cloud, to acquire Alyssa Thomas, a two-time reigning All-WNBA first-team pick. The gamble paid off, as Thomas was an MVP candidate this season.
Tibbetts had NBA assistant coaching experience, but his hiring to the WNBA was heavily scrutinized. His leadership and relatability to his players has proved to be critical to the Mercury’s success.
Suns Building Championship Culture
The Suns have yet to win an NBA championship in their history. After they failed to advance back to the NBA Finals with Durant, Booker, and Beal, they are trying to start from scratch.
Booker, who is 28 years old, signed a two-year max extension to keep him under contract through the 2029-30 season. Booker is the Suns' all-time leading scorer and is focused on bringing a title to Phoenix.
Ishbia was not afraid to admit he built the wrong roster for the Suns last week. However, he must find the right ingredients for his NBA team to have the same results as his WNBA franchise.
"We made a lot of changes from the front office, to the coaching staff [and] to the players," Ishbia said.
"But more importantly, we set the right identity and the vision and the culture. And so it starts with me and I told you, I took the blame. When I bought the team, I didn't set the right identity and culture on the men's basketball side."