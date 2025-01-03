Analyst: Suns Need to Hit Reset Button
PHOENIX -- Hopes and dreams of the Phoenix Suns bringing home that coveted first title in NBA history continues to slip further by the day.
The Suns have stumbled hard in their last two months of basketball, and as a result they face plenty of challenges ahead in order to get themselves back to the premium play of basketball we saw during their initial 9-2 stint this year.
Phoenix owner Mat Ishbia has pushed the chips all in on winning with this current star trio of players, though Bleacher Report says it's time to start selling some assets.
"It's easy to get caught up in the Phoenix Suns' star power and carried away with what that might make possible. Doing so, of course, ignores the reality that all they have to show for the most expensive roster in NBA history is last season's first-round sweep and this season's sub-.500 start," wrote Zach Buckley.
"Some will want to blame injuries, as if they don't impact other teams and weren't an enormous concern when the Suns opted to surround Devin Booker with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.
"Others will cling to the false reality that this is still salvageable, as if there aren't fundamental flaws with the makeup of this roster and a dearth of trade assets to correct them.
"The Suns swear they are in an enviable spot and say it with such conviction that they almost make you want to believe. The results speak for themselves, though, and they resoundingly agree that it isn't happening for this core, and some degree of selling and asset stockpiling is the only viable strategy going forward.
"The longer Phoenix waits to make this call, the harder that project becomes."
The problem? The Suns very likely won't take this approach, and if they do, it won't be until the coming offseason at the very earliest. It's unlikely Ishbia would want to hit the reset button this early in his tenure given previous remarks about being all in, all the time.
What exactly selling means is up for debate, though Phoenix's stockpile of draft picks is slim and their current positioning in the second apron of the luxury tax makes for some tough sledding at the moment.
Still, the Suns will have a massive decision to make at some point in the future when it comes to the overall direction of the franchise.