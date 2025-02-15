Anthony Edwards Speaks on Kevin Durant Trade Rumors
PHOENIX -- Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has long called Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant his favorite player.
Last year, Edwards and Minnesota swept the Suns in the first round of the playoffs, and in the summer, the two teamed up to win a gold medal with Team USA.
Just a couple weeks ago, Durant found himself the subject of trade rumors, reportedly nixing a trade the Suns and Golden State Warriors had in place. Once word got out that Durant was available, Edwards' Timberwolves, along with several other teams, reportedly made a call for the star forward.
Edwards spoke about Durant's name being in trade rumors in his All-Star media availability Saturday.
"That was crazy, man. I seen some crazy stuff about Kevin Durant's name in trade talks," Edwards said (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).
"I was super surprised. I didn't think Phoenix would be trying to trade him."
The rumors surrounding Durant will likely continue into the offseason if Phoenix can't make a big turnaround following its 26-28 start or make a separate big move after the season.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported earlier this week:
"He's probably going to get traded this summer.
"He knows it. The Suns know it. The rest of the league knows it. They're going to enjoy him while they have him. It's not really controversial in all honesty."
Edwards' Timberwolves could be once again be one of many teams vying for Durant's services this summer.
For now, Durant and Edwards won't be teammates in tomorrow's All-Star Game, as Durant was drafted by Shaquille O'Neal to be part of "Shaq's OG," while Edwards was drafted by Kenny Smith to be on "Kenny's Young Stars."
The Suns and Timberwolves next meet on March 2 in Phoenix.