Multiple Stars Questionable for Suns-Nuggets
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets both listed some notable players as questionable for tomorrow night's primetime matchup.
For the Suns (29-33), Bradley Beal is questionable with left calf injury management after not returning after halftime during Tuesday's comeback victory over the Los Angeles Clippers with the injury. Beal recorded 0 points on 0-of-4 shooting before departing and had just returned after a three-game absence due to a left calf injury for Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
According to PHNX's Gerald Bourguet, Beal was a full participant in practice today, an encouraging sign for his status tomorrow.
The Nuggets (40-22) listed 3-time MVP Nikola Jokic (left ankle inflammation) and Aaron Gordon (left ankle sprain) as questionable for tomorrow night. Gordon has missed three straight games with the sprained left ankle.
Phoenix also ruled out Cody Martin (sports hernia), Monte Morris (low back injury management) and Jalen Bridges (G League). The Suns assigned Oso Ighodaro to the G League today, but he was not on the injury report.
For the Nuggets, Zeke Nnaji, who has played a bigger role with Gordon out, is probable with a left ankle sprain. Julian Strawther (left knee sprain) and DaRon Holmes II (right Achilles tendon repair) are out for Denver.
These two teams last met on Feb. 8 in Phoenix, a game that Denver won 122-105 behind 30 points from Jamal Murray and a 26-11-9 statline from Jokic.
Tomorrow's game tips off shortly after 8 p.m. Arizona time and marks the start of a four-game roadtrip for the Suns.