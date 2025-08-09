Clippers Sign Former Suns Guard
PHOENIX -- The Los Angeles Clippers have signed former Phoenix Suns guard TyTy Washington to a training camp contract, according to Spotrac's Keith Smith.
Washington spent this past season in Phoenix on a two-way contract. In 16 appearances, he averaged 2.2 points, 0.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in his limited reserve role. In the G League, Washington totaled 21.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game.
Washington - 23 years young - is a Phoenix native who played at Cesar Chavez and Compass Prep before committing to Kentucky as a five-star recruit. In 2022, he became the 29th overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies before being dealt to the Minnesota Timberwolves and then the Houston Rockets.
After his rookie season in Houston, the Rockets dealt him to the Atlanta Hawks before quickly being moved to the Oklahoma City Thunder - who waived him ahead of the 2023-24 season.
Washington inked a two-way deal with the Milwaukee Bucks prior to his 2024-25 season in Phoenix.
Washington is just the latest Suns guard to join the Clippers, following in the footsteps of Bradley Beal and Chris Paul. Many believe Los Angeles is a serious threat to emerge out of the West this coming season.
Meanwhile, Phoenix finds themselves just hoping to remain competitive amid an offseason that's seen changes at head coach and general manager on top of the departures of Beal and Kevin Durant.
The Suns signed Isaiah Livers and CJ Huntley to two-way deals this offseason.