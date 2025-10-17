Devin Booker Has Never Been More Important to Suns Than Now
PHOENIX -- As the 2025-26 NBA season nears for the Phoenix Suns, the importance of guard Devin Booker has never been heavier.
Booker has been with the organization for 10+ seasons now, weathering an early storm of simply poor roster construction before making a push to the 2021 NBA Finals and playing on veteran-led/star-driven teams since.
This will be a new challenge.
Booker, with his established experience on and off the court, now looks to help the Suns turn a new era into a golden one. A youthful roster combined with new supporting pieces will offer Booker the opportunity remind the NBA exactly who he is.
Bleacher Report placed Booker at No. 16 in their player rankings ahead of the new year despite the massive changes in the desert:
Devin Booker Still Ranks High in NBA Top 100
"Messiness with the Suns overall hasn't really dimmed Devin Booker's star yet. He's been remarkably consistent throughout the organization's many transformations, albeit with some bigger fluctuations in his three-point splash rate than his reputation as a net-shredder might suggest," they said.
"Hopefully, this latest roster-reshuffling isn't the one that dooms Booker. He'll get all the shots and touches he cares to handle without Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, but Booker's responsibility list will be burdensome, and the defensive attention he receives could be overwhelming.
"Overall, Booker seems content with the situation, and he's clearly well compensated for it. But if Phoenix fades into obscurity, the hoops world will be without one of its better playoff performers in recent memory."
Not only is Booker content with what's happening, he's ready to step up.
Devin Booker Owns Leadership Role Ahead of 2025-26
Booker spoke at Suns Media Day and cited "unfinished business" as to why he didn't request to leave over the summer.
"Guys move around all the time, and teams (are) moving guys around. So it's a partnership, it's a trust. (Owner) Mat (Ishbia) came in and understood the importance of how I felt about the city and how the city feels about me," Booker said at the team's media day Wednesday.
"But like I just said, from being at the bottom and almost getting the job done, I have unfinished business here. I know how much it would mean to this city and this organization. That's my job as a leader. It's my responsibility of being a franchise player. I have to communicate to everybody the importance of basketball in this town, and how seriously we take it."
Booker obviously takes immense pride in being the face of the franchise, though there's also a belief in the current trajectory of the organization and where it's going.
As a player still in his prime and the Suns hoping to reload rather than rebuild, Booker's play and leadership has never been heavier to the city of Phoenix.