Suns' Biggest Roster Hole for 2025-26 Season Revealed
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns tried to fix their lack of a point guard next to Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal last season by bringing in Tyus Jones.
However, Jones did not end up working out as a starter and was benched midway through the season as Phoenix finished with a 36-46 record and missed the playoffs.
After moving on from Durant and Beal this summer and with Jones signing with the Orlando Magic, the Suns once again find themselves without a true starting point guard after acquiring Jalen Green, a shooting guard, to be Devin Booker's partner in the backcourt.
Suns' Lack of PG Named Team's Biggest Roster Hole
ESPN's Kevin Pelton wrote that Phoenix's biggest roster hole heading into the 2025-26 season is a point guard.
"The Suns are expecting newcomer Jalen Green to start at point guard alongside Devin Booker, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports, returning to the playmaking deficit that plagued them in 2023-24," Pelton wrote. "Phoenix might be better off with Collin Gillespie, who averaged 9.6 points and 4.1 assists in nine starts last season, shooting 47.5% on 3s."
Phoenix has had a weird dilemma at the point guard position since trading away Chris Paul in 2023, but in today's NBA, running an offense without a true facilitating point guard has been proven to be doable, and it will be up to new coach Jordan Ott to craft his system around this.
With that said, Booker is coming off a season where he averaged a career-high 7.1 assists, so the Suns will be looking for him to continue to excel in this area, especially with a bolstered center position.
Although there have been conflicting reports about who exactly the Suns' point guard will be next season, it will likely be a multi ball-handler attack spearheaded by Booker and Green.
Phoenix will need Green to improve in his playmaking after averaging 3.4 assists to 2.5 turnovers for the Houston Rockets last season, but he should be able to with a scorer like Booker next to him.
Gillespie will also need to take a step forward as the Suns are seemingly relying on him to be their backup point guard in his first NBA season on a standard contract, but he showed last season that he is more than capable of being a floor general when needed.
Phoenix also has some depth with combo guards in Jordan Goodwin and Jared Butler, although it is expected that one or the other will not make the final roster, and they are both not primarily known for their playmaking.
The Suns added a lot of depth at the wing and center positions, so everything could end up working itself out even without a point guard if Green and Booker are able to play off each other offensively.