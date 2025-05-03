ESPN: Suns Are 'Stuck'
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have already seen one major domino fall to begin their offseason after general manager Brian Gregory was hired.
Now, the Suns can move forward with their head coach search and thus answer other questions from there, mainly surrounding the future status of names such as Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant.
It's bound to be a long summer in Phoenix, and ESPN believes the Suns are stuck.
"Phoenix is headed toward its fourth coach in as many seasons after firing Budenholzer, who was hired with great fanfare last spring. Ishbia has owned the team for a little over two years and has already fired three coaches -- not exactly an inspiring track record for whomever replaces Budenholzer," wrote Tim Bontemps.
"Overall, the Suns are stuck in a multitude of ways. The team has traded control of its draft picks for the next several seasons and is well over the dreaded 'second apron' of the NBA's salary cap, creating a wildly expensive roster with few tools to improve it.
"There's a chance Durant is traded this summer, after Phoenix flirted with the idea at the trade deadline, but it remains to be seen how much value the 36-year-old future Hall of Famer will have as he enters the final year of his contract. Durant will be looking for an extension at more than $60 million per season."
After missing the postseason, the Suns hope to reload as opposed to rebuild with Devin Booker still in his prime.
"I want to put a team out there on the court that everyone is proud of," Suns owner Mat Ishbia told reporters after the season. "It has to have an identity -- an identity similar to Phoenix. Some grit, some determination, some work ethic, some grind, some joy. We just haven't had that."
Challenges await to see if any real change will come.