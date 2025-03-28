Former Suns Draft Pick Named Future Breakout Player
Former Phoenix Suns forward Toumani Camara has been named as a future breakout player by ESPN.
Camara - who played just Summer League hoops for Phoenix before being dealt alongside Deandre Ayton to the Portland Trail Blazers - has seen his short career take off in excellent fashion and very well may be the brightest piece involved in that trade.
"Few players ever reach the level of defense that the second-year wing displays nightly for the Blazers. He's already an elite point-of-attack stopper, having hounded Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton into a scoreless, three-shot, six-assist showing back in February," said ESPN.
"But he's also capable of guarding up, having done an impressive job on much bigger players such as two-time MVP Antetokounmpo and even three-time MVP Nikola Jokic in the paint. And none of that even covers that he's already a picture-perfect role player and double-figure scorer who not only shoots 37% from 3 on good volume but also rebounds well and contributes more than two stocks (steals plus blocks) per game.
"The 24-year-old has taken 27 charges, the most in the NBA by far. (The rest of the Blazers, combined, have taken 12.) His ability to earn those calls speaks to his incredible anticipation as a help defender. He makes plays seemingly every night where he swoops in -- either chase-down style or from the weak side -- to swat away shots. He's the biggest reason Portland has logged a top-five defense since the All-Star break."
The Suns were reportedly fairly on high on Camara during his time in Las Vegas' Summer League, though they truly needed to move off Ayton and Portland reportedly wouldn't do the deal with Camara involved.
Phoenix caved, and all of their returning pieces such as Jusuf Nurkic and Grayson Allen haven't quite panned out.
The Suns seem to have hit on their two draft picks this past offseason in Ryan Dunn/Oso Ighodaro, but it's tough wondering what Phoenix left on the table by dealing Camara.