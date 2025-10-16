How Much Are Suns Worth? More Than You Might Think
Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia purchased the organization (and the Phoenix Mercury) for $4 billion just a few years ago, and at the time it was the league's most expensive sale ever.
Since, the Suns have added a few bucks to their value.
In Sportico's NBA valuation list, the Suns came in at No. 13 in their league rankings with an estimated value of $5.09 billion, which was an 18% increase in value from the prior year.
For comparison, the Toronto Raptors are one spot ahead at $5.22 billion while the Atlanta Hawks trail behind Phoenix at $5.02 billion.
The Golden State Warriors, unsurprisingly, topped the list with $11.33 billion as their value. Only the Los Angeles Lakers ($10 billion) were also valued at 11 figures.
With the Mercury recently making a run to the WNBA Finals, Ishbia certainly hopes the Suns can follow suit sooner rather than later.
That likely won't be happening this season, though Ishbia believes progress is on the way.
"Are we gonna win 82 games? Probably not going to win 82 games, but I feel really good about that you're gonna be proud of this team. You're gonna enjoy watching this team and we'll continue to get better," Ishbia said at Suns Media day.
"But hopefully you'll feel the identity, the vision, the culture that we set, and you're gonna feel it as fans and his media as well. I'm excited about this season."
Phoenix hit the rest button this year, both on and off the court.
They traded away Kevin Durant and dismissed Bradley Beal in hopes of building a new core around Devin Booker.
Phoenix also touts a new general manager (Brian Gregory) and head coach (Jordan Ott) with a new arena name at the Mortgage Matchup Center, too.
"My expectations are: I hope that we win more games than we won last year. But the truth is, it's not going to be measured in wins and losses this year, but it is going to be measured in success. ... I promise to be more successful than last year in all aspects of it. Whether it's wins or losses, I'm not focusing on that exactly," Ishbia continued.
"But I am focusing on doing the right thing, building the right organization, and making sure we're gonna be successful going forward from a perspective of identity, vision, culture and something that fans be proud of. And I think that you're gonna see that, and that will turn into wins and eventually turns into championships."
The Suns will begin the regular season on Oct. 22 against the Sacramento Kings.