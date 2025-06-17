Insider: Don't Rule Out Kevin Durant Staying With Suns
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are in the midst of trade talks surrounding superstar Kevin Durant with plenty of teams, rumors and speculation to fill the void until we finally reach an ultimate conclusion.
Through all the smoke and trade chatter, it's clear the Suns are intent on moving on fronm the future Hall of Famer - though the organization could realistically keep Durant in the Valley according to one NBA insider.
Brian Windhorst: Suns Could Keep Kevin Durant
ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst offered the following:
"It's a real stare-down. Desmond Bane got traded for four first-round picks and I see people saying, 'Oh my God, if Desmond Bane is traded for four first-round picks, Kevin Durant's got to get six first-round picks. No, you're not going to get that great of a package," Windhorst said.
"The team paying for him isn't sure what he's going to do necessarily - and the teams Durant wants to go to in Houston and San Antonio for example, they're weary of paying huge amounts for a 37-year-old. Their whole teams are in their early-to-mid 20's.
"You don't have alignment in making everybody get on the same page. What Durant wants. what the Suns need, what the teams want to pay with the contract. I would not rule out the Suns not being able to get a trade they like and having to make a decision like, 'Do we not trade him at all?'"
Full clip:
Durant reportedly is eying the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat as top trade destinations, though the Suns don't exactly have to send him to any of those destinations.
Keeping Durant would certainly be a surprise at this point in trade talks, though we've seen much crazier things in the NBA.