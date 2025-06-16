Insider: Top Team 'Unlikely' to Land Suns Star Kevin Durant
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are knee deep in trade discussions surrounding Kevin Durant, who is expected to be dealt relatively soon per numerous reports.
Previously, it was revealed by ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania that Durant's top three preferred trade destinations were the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets.
Now, one of those teams can almost be ruled out.
John Gambadoro: Heat Offer Not Good Enough for Suns
Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro is reporting the Heat's offer isn't good enough for the Suns and Miami is "unlikely" to land Durant.
It's unknown exactly what trade package the Heat are offering, though most suggest the Suns can't execute a deal with Miami without the presence of center Kel'el Ware.
According to Hoops Hype, the Suns are also doing serious homework on Andrew Wiggins - you can read more about that here.
There seems to be a few teams driving up the price for Durant, which certainly doesn't help the Heat. Though if Miami is serious about wanting to land the future Hall of Fame forward, they'll have to up their current offer.
A star such as Durant could propel the organization to new heights - especially for a Miami team that finished as the No. 8 seed in the East and crashed out of the first round of postseason play.
Durant seems to be willing to ink an extension with Miami or the other teams he listed, so the ball truly does feel like it's in the Heat's court when it comes to getting a deal done.