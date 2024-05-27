Inside The Suns

Insider Gets Honest on Suns, LeBron Speculation

Do the Phoenix Suns actually have a shot to land LeBron James?

Apr 27, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the fourth quarter in game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are reportedly set to pursue Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James this summer, according to Evan Sidery.

James has a $51.4 million player option for the upcoming season.

There's massive debate on whether or not this would actually come to fruition, though some signs indicate the Suns could be gearing towards a potential push.

Bronny James, son of LeBron and USC point guard entering the 2024 NBA Draft, is set to work out for the Suns ahead of the first round - set to begin on June 26.

LeBron has reportedly coveted the idea of playing with his son as his career begins to come to a conclusion. The James father-son duo would be first ever instance to happen in the NBA. Many believe James would be enticed to decline his option with the Lakers and head to wherever Bronny is drafted.

The Suns currently hold the No. 22 pick in the draft.

Plenty of dominoes need to fall for James to arrive in a Suns uniform - but will it ultimately come to fruition?

Suns insider John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports doesn't believe so:

"Of course they would love him, who wouldn't at the vet min, but it is not realistic. Drafting Bronny James just to think you can get Lebron to take $47 million less is not a strategy the Suns are employing. They will work out about 30 players with Bronny being one of them," he wrote on Twitter/X.

At the moment - it feels like a lot to ask for. Numerous facets of this hypothetical need to work towards the Suns' favor (if they even want to pursue this path) for James to end up as a free agent.

