Insider Gives New Update on Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors
As trade rumors continue to swirl around the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks provided a new update on where Miami currently stands with the 14-year NBA veteran:
"As for Butler's future, there is a growing consensus among the teams I talked to that unless the six-time All-Star becomes a distraction, or the Heat receive a trade offer they cannot turn down, Butler will be on the Heat's roster once the deadline passes.
"As ESPN's Shams Charania reported Dec. 10, Butler likely will decline his $52 million player option for next season, making him a free agent unless an extension is reached by June 30. The Heat are eligible to sign Butler to a two-year, $112.6 million extension. (His $52.4 million player option would be replaced by a $54.1 million salary in Year 1 of the extension.)
"'Miami has to do what is best for them, not what is in the best interest for Butler,' a Western Conference executive told ESPN in Orlando."
Unless a three-team trade is orchestrated, the Suns' best offer for a deal with the Heat due to their second-tax apron limitations would be Bradley Beal and their 2031 first-round pick in exchange for Butler and a veteran-minimum contract (likely Josh Richardson).
The complicated part of the trade for Phoenix is Beal's no-trade clause.
"Until one of them come say something to me or talks to me, it's just out there. I'm a Phoenix Sun and I'm here and I'm in the uniform. I don't pay attention to that. They did that with me for 10 years," Beal said of the trade rumors on Friday.
Despite Arizona Sports insider John Gambadoro saying the timeline for a potential trade would be closer to mid-January, our own Kevin Hicks suggested that now feels like the time for the Suns to make the move for Butler due to their current 6-12 stretch and consistent struggles.