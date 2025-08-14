Here’s When Suns Will Face Kevin Durant, Rockets in 2025-26 Season
PHOENIX -- There is one team that stands out among the rest on the Phoenix Suns' 2025-26 schedule.
The Houston Rockets will bring plenty of storylines against Phoenix after the blockbuster trade this summer that sent Kevin Durant to Houston and Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and multiple draft picks to the Suns.
So when will the Suns face off against Houston in the 2025-26 season? These were the dates that were revealed in Thursday's schedule release with Durant's return to Phoenix most notably on Nov. 24:
Monday, Nov. 24: Rockets at Suns (Peacock)
Friday, Dec. 5: Suns at Rockets
Monday, Jan. 5: Suns at Rockets
Tuesday, April 7: Rockets at Suns (NBC)
Durant's return game is arguably the most anticipated matchup of the season for the Suns, who do not have the lofty expectations they had the past few seasons with a revamped roster.
There will likely be a mix of fans who will celebrate Durant's 2.5 seasons in the Valley and those who have some animosity towards him after Phoenix's struggles the past couple seasons.
When Durant was asked by Kay Adams at Fanatics Fest about heartbroken Suns fans immediately following the trade, he muttered, "I doubt that" before adding, "They wanted me to go. They got what they wanted and I got what I wanted so we can move on. Good luck to them moving forward - I'll always remember my time there but we're on to something else."
He later posted a more heartfelt goodbye message to Phoenix on social media, writing on X:
"My time in Phoenix has come to an end. All these stops along the journey have really impacted me in a positive way. Remeber it’s a world behind the scenes, and those who make things work in that space, work tirelessly to make our lives easier as players. I appreciate all the quick interactions with everybody from support staff to teammates distant cousins, it’s all a family that I’m grateful to be apart of, no matter what. I truly believe this nba is a one big community. Much love to Arizona. Houston, Can’t Wait!"
The matchups against Houston will not only be meaningful for Durant, but for Green and Brooks as well.
Green wrote a letter in the Players Tribune last month that detailed some of the emotions he had after the trade.
"What’s that thing that people are always saying in these moments? Don’t cry because it’s over? Smile because it happened?" Green wrote. "Bro, I’m smiling. It’s nothing but love for the Rockets. I’m sorry I gotta try to bust y’all a-- now, but every time I see y’all, it’s gonna be love.
"I mean, I grew up here, for real. Some dudes just be saying that when they get traded, but I really came here at 19 years old still eating Skittles before games, and I’m leaving here as a father. It’s been a time, y’all."
The Rockets and Suns have not had many marquee matchups throughout the years with the Rockets struggling since the 2020-21 season up until last year, while the Suns broke out in the 2020-21 season and made the NBA Finals after years of missing the playoffs, and then had one of the best records in the NBA until missing the postseason last year.
Next season will be a different story for the two teams after the trade this summer.
