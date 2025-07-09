Insider Updates Suns, Chris Paul Situation
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have recently emerged as a potential suitor for Chris Paul, who formerly played for the organization before he was dealt to the Washington Wizards as part of the Bradley Beal trade a few summers ago.
Paul, who has since had stops in Golden State and San Antonio, is currently a free agent, and with the Suns' need for a true point guard, a reunion makes sense - though a division rival could get in the way.
ESPN's Ramona Shelburne with more:
"Last week on the show I talked about the Phoenix Suns being the most likely landing place for him - I'm going to expand that or maybe amend it and say I think the Los Angeles Clippers make a lot of sense for him now. Now that they've traded Norman Powell, they need an extra reinforcement in the backcourt, and Bradley Beal's out there - why not have both?"
The Clippers are reportedly Beal's preferred destination should a buyout happen, though it sounds like Paul could also make sense in Los Angeles.
Phoenix is currently loaded with numerous guards in the backcourt, though none quite fit the role of a standard point guard between Jalen Green, Devin Booker and others.
Paul would seemingly be a nice fit to help organize the Suns' offense, though there are questions about his age and ability to push the pace of play - which is something new head coach Jordan Ott has expressed interest in doing.
The Milwaukee Bucks are also a reported team to watch for Paul.