Insider: Veteran Coach May Stay With Suns
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns could hold on to David Fizdale regardless of who the organization brings on as their next head coach, according to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.
"League sources informed The Republic that Phoenix has placed great emphasis on asking candidates about their defensive philosophy, defensive strategies, game plans and coverage schemes," wrote Rankin.
"If Fizdale doesn’t land the Suns head coaching job, there’s a chance he’ll remain in Phoenix as an assistant coach."
The Suns reportedly have their job narrowed down to just under ten candidates, Fizdale being one of just two names who have prior head coaching experience:
Suns HC Candidates
- Sean Sweeney, Dallas Mavericks assistant
- David Fizdale, Phoenix Suns assistant
- James Borrego, New Orleans Pelicans assistant
- Johnnie Bryant, Cleveland Cavaliers assistant
- Jordan Ott, Cleveland Cavaliers assistant
- Steve Hetzel, Brooklyn Nets assistant
- Micah Nori, Minnesota Timberwolves assistant
- Dave Bliss, Oklahoma City Thunder assistant
- Chris Quinn, Miami Heat assistant
According to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, Phoenix just concluded their second round of interviews and will soon move forward with their short-list of final candidates.
Fizdale ran the ship for the Memphis Grizzlies (2016-17) and New York Knicks (2018-19). He also has previous assistant experience with Warriors, Hawks, Heat and Lakers before landing in Phoenix in 2023.
First hired by Frank Vogel, Fizdale was made one of the highest-paid assistants in the league and was retained by Mike Budenholzer this past season. Both Vogel/Budenholzer lasted just one season in Phoenix before being fired.
It appears Fizdale could stay in the desert regardless of who new general manager Brian Gregory hires.
More from Rankin:
"A year later, the Suns let Budenholzer go, but they’ve kept assistants from Budenholzer's staff as they’re still under contract with the team, league sources informed The Republic. The Suns have assistants who can work out draft prospects and current players on the team with the possibility of being retained assistant under whoever is hired as head coach."
Fizdale's coaching methods certainly align with some of what the Suns want to identify as key characteristics in their coaching search - though even if he doesn't land the job - there's a chance he sticks around on his third coaching staff in Phoenix.