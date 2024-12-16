Insider: Yes, Suns Want Jimmy Butler
PHOENIX -- The rumor mill surrounding the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is churning at rampant pace.
What seemed like a trade only done in NBA 2K games is now a very real possibility.
Last week, NBA insider Shams Charania reported Butler - who very well could be dealt out of South Beach - had the Suns on his list of teams.
Later that night, Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro reported star guard Bradley Beal would waive his no-trade clause if the opportunity arose.
The next day, Gambadoro confirmed not only is Butler interested in the Suns, but Phoenix would be his number one choice in a trade.
Some time had passed with little Butler rumors floating around, though that changed this morning ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst said this on the "Hoop Collective" podcast (h/t Miami Heat on SI):
"And by the way, I know the Suns have interest in Jimmy Butler," Windhorst said. "This is not a controversial statement. It is not some sort of secrecy. Jimmy would like $100 million, and I think the Suns might give it to him.
"There's only three players that the Suns can trade for Jimmy Butler. Kevin Durant, Bradley. Beal and Devin Booker. That's it. That's the player [Beal] that you'd want to trade in a vacuum."
With the Suns wanting to keep the duo of Durant and Booker together, the only way for Butler to arrive in Phoenix would be for Beal to be dealt in a trade back.
The NBA's trade deadline is Feb. 6, and it sure seems like more rumblings will emerge as we get closer.