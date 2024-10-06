Lakers Draft Pick Excited to Play Suns
It will be a full circle moment for Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James when he plays the Phoenix Suns later today.
James - drafted by the Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft - previously had worked out for the Suns in the pre-draft process. There was reported interest in both sides before James landed in Los Angeles as a second-round pick.
"Just a grateful opportunity. I went in there, tried my hardest. Worked my butt off. It's going to be a special full circle moment for me playing the Suns tomorrow," James told reporters this weekend (h/t The Arizona Republic).
James went 1-for-6 for two points, one rebound, one assist and three blocks in sixteen minutes of action on Friday.
Despite the rumored interest, the Suns opted to select Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro with their two draft picks. Today is Phoenix's preseason opener while this will be the Lakers' second exhibition matchup.
Suns owner Mat Ishbia said the organization really liked James through the draft process when asked earlier this summer:
“I don’t know exactly where Bronny wanted to go,” Ishbia said on The Pat McAfee Show previously.
“We really liked Bronny. We thought he was good player. I know the Lakers drafted him. I hope he has a great career. He’s got a great basketball IQ. He does a lot of great things, and he’s got a lot of pressure to be the son of one of the greatest of all time.
"He’s got pressure on him. We thought it might be a good fit here in Phoenix. Obviously, the Lakers drafted him.”
Suns-Lakers is set for a 6:30 PM start time.
